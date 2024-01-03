Returning from New Year party, techie killed, her friend injured as car overturns in Gurugram

The accident took place when Ananya Singh, a resident of Kalkaji, and her friend Siddharth were on their way to join the birthday celebrations of another friend after attending a New Year party on the night of December 31. HT Image

In his complaint, her father Prakash Singh said she was returning in a car at around 5 am on Monday when the vehicle lost control and overturned after colliding with the road divider near Sector 54.

"My daughter Ananya and her friend Siddharth, who was driving the car, got injured. Annaya got seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. It was around 8.30 am on Monday that Siddharth called my wife and told her about the accident. He also shared the location of the hospital. As soon as after receiving the information we reached the hospital where Ananya was unfit for statement," Prakash Singh said.

Head constable Baljeet Singh said the woman succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against Siddharth, who was driving the car, under sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 53 police station.

"We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. The matter is being probed," said Baljeet Singh, the investigating officer.