Review meeting held in Gurugram to boost Yamuna Action Plan implementation

A high-level departmental review meeting was held in Gurugram on Saturday to assess and strengthen the implementation of the Yamuna Action Plan, with a focus on pollution control measures across Gurugram and Jhajjar districts, officials said. Officials were directed to maximise the use of treated water from STPs, particularly for green belts and parks. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting was chaired by Yogesh Kumar, member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram. Officials reviewed action plans prepared to make key drains pollution-free, including Legs 1, 2 and 3 of the Badshahpur drain in Gurugram and Drain No. 8 and the Mungeshpur drain in Jhajjar district. Kumar sought progress reports from all concerned departments and directed that every approved measure be implemented strictly within prescribed timelines with measurable outcomes.

Key issues discussed included Yamuna River cleanliness, sewerage management, illegal dumping of waste, functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs), and solid waste management. Kumar expressed concern over reports of sewer waste being illegally discharged into open areas and drains by tanker operators within Gurugram’s municipal limits. Calling it a serious violation of environmental norms and the law, he directed police officials to take strict action against violators, including issuing challans and registering FIRs where required, to act as a deterrent.

The member secretary also instructed all departments to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures prepared for sewage treatment plants. He directed on-ground verification of compliance and submission of detailed reports with observations on each SOP parameter at the next review meeting. He also stressed the need for a comparative assessment of household sewer connections, past and present, and ordered a special drive to connect more households to the sewer network, along with large-scale public awareness campaigns.

Officials were further directed to maximise the use of treated water from STPs, particularly for green belts, parks and landscaping in government and private colonies. Kumar said no illegal industrial unit would be tolerated and directed strict action against unauthorised operations, including illegal RMC plants. On solid waste management, he sought detailed reports on waste removed during drain cleaning and directed that no garbage or plastic waste be allowed to enter drains. Regular monitoring of STP sludge generation was also ordered.

The meeting was attended by chief engineer Balraj Ahlawat, technical advisor Baburam, senior environment engineer Jitendra Pal, regional officers, and representatives from GMDA, municipal corporations, HSIIDC, Public Health, and HSVP.