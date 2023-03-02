Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Sacked GMDA official held in theft case

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2023 11:11 PM IST

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Nawab Singh (62), who was working as manager in the urban environment division of GMDA

The contractual official of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) who was sacked over theft of flower pots kept for the beautification for the ongoing G20 meeting was arrested on Thursday evening, police said.

The main suspect, Manmohan Yadav, who is a property dealer, was arrested on Tuesday in the same case. He was granted bail on Wednesday after he joined the investigation.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Nawab Singh (62), who was working as manager in the urban environment division of GMDA. He retired from the post of deputy ranger of the forest department four years ago and later joined GMDA on a contractual basis.

“We have arrested Nawab Singh. During interrogation, he revealed that Yadav, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, is his friend. On Monday, he asked him to take the flower pots kept near the Ambience Mall. The flower pots belong to the GMDA and giving them to anyone without permission is a crime”, said Vikas Kaushik, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Thursday, March 02, 2023
