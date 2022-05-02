School buses told keep AC on while ferrying students

With complaints pouring in from parents that their wards are finding it difficult to travel in school buses as the vehicles do not turn on the air-conditioners, especially now when the city is reeling under a heatwave, the district administration has decided to hold a meeting with all educational institutes across the city this week to discuss the issue and also form four teams to check if the school buses are keeping the AC on while ferrying students.

Many parents said they approached schools and complained about ACs not being turned on in the school buses, but it had little effect on the school authorities. The parents then approached the district administration and sought its intervention in the matter.

Nilesh Tandon, a resident of Sector 50, said his children told him that the AC in their school bus is not working and they are suffering from severe headaches due to the heat. “We have complained to the school but nothing has been done. It’s been almost 15 days since children are traveling on the bus. Most of the children get suffocated due to poor ventilation in the bus and some even vomit,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 43, said his daughter now refuses to board the school bus as it stinks and is not well maintained. There is no window in the school bus that can be opened. “It is not easy for any child to sit in a bus for more than half an hour where there is no ventilation. Why should we shell out more on school buses if they keep the ACs off?” said Kumar.

Officials said that schools are charging more for AC buses but are not keeping the coolers on while ferrying children. Due to the scorching heat, it becomes difficult for students to sit in a bus for very long as there is no option of opening a window.

Deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said four teams have been formed to check if the school buses are keeping the ACs on while ferrying children. The teams--comprising a sub-divisional magistrate, a traffic police official, a road safety officer, and an official from the Road Transport Authority--will check school buses to see if the driver and the attendants are properly handling children.

“The teams will ask students also if they are facing any issues with the transport facility of the school. We want to check if school buses ferrying students are following the norms listed under the Surakshit School Vahan policy; if not strict action will be taken against them for violating transport safety norms,” said Yadav. The Haryana government formulated the ‘Surakshit School Vahan’ policy to ensure safer transportation of school-going children in the state

“We have compiled a list of 500 schools, which are providing transport facilities. We have formed four teams, which will conduct surprise checks to ensure the school buses are following norms,” said Yadav adding they will give a week’s time to the schools to comply with the rules else they will face strict action.

The deputy commissioner said they have also taken a decision to organise a meeting as many schools are still flouting guidelines and have allegedly been found negligent in handling children.

The schools are not conducting regular health checkups for the drivers and conductors, said officials adding that it is mandatory to get their eye tests and driving tests done regularly.

Yadav said many schools did not even verify the credentials of the drivers and the staff deployed in the buses. “The drivers, attendants, and conductors should be deployed only after police verification as they are given the responsibility of handling children. Their driving licences, bus registration certificates and other documents need to be updated from time to time,” he said.

The district administration has directed the traffic police to keep a check on the school buses plying on the roads and penalise them for violations.

