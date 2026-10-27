Karthi posts rare childhood pic and sweet birthday wish for dad Sivakumar as he turns 85
Veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar turned 85 on October 27. His younger son, actor Karthi, had a special birthday wish for him.
Veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar turned 85 on October 27. To mark the occasion, his younger son, actor Karthi, posted a rare childhood picture. He also penned a sweet birthday wish to honour his father and his journey. The picture Karthi shared also features his mother, Lakshmi Kumari.
Karthi’s birthday wish for Sivakumar
Karthi posted a monochrome picture taken during his childhood. It sees a young Sivakumar pointing towards the camera. Lakshmi, who holds a toddler, Karthi, looks on as he smiles, holding a balloon in his hand. “Happy birthday Appa!” wrote the actor while posting the picture. Praising Sivakumar, he added, “Your discipline, integrity, kindness, knowledge and the dignity with which you lead your life is a golden standard, in every sense.”
His comment section was filled with fans also wishing the veteran on his birthday. “Happy birthday, #Sivakumar Ayya. You have always spoken straight and lived honestly, and you teach by example, on screen and off. Thank you for showing us how to stay clean, fit and free of bad habits. Wishing you strength and good health, as always,” read one fan comment. “Happy Birthday Siva Kumar sir live long with health and happiness,” wrote another. Others also asked Karthi to share childhood pictures with his elder brother, actor Suriya.
Sivakumar, whose real name is Palaniswamy, debuted in 1965 with Kaakum Karangal and has since worked in hundreds of Tamil films. His notable films include Saraswathi Sabatham (1966), Kandhan Karunai (1967), Thirumal Perumai (1968), Uyarndha Manithan (1968), Annakili (1976), Rosappu Ravikkaikari (1979) and Sindhu Bhairavi (1985). Sivakumar is even known for his roles on TV shows like Chithi and Annamalai. His sons, Suriya and Karthi, followed in his footsteps to become actors. His daughter Brindha is a playback singer.
Karthi’s recent work
Karthi tasted success with Meiyazhagan in 2024, a film by C Prem Kumar in which he co-starred with Arvind Swamy. He played cameos in his brother’s film Kanguva and Nani’s HIT: The Third Case after that. This year, he returned to the screen with Vaa Vaathiyaar. It was released in theatres for Pongal and failed to make a mark. His most recent film, Sardar 2, hit screens in September and also got a lukewarm response.
Karthi now has HIT: The Fourth Case with Sailesh Kolanu lined up. His film Marshal has been delayed. He also has yet-to-be-titled films with Kalyan Shankar and Mohan Raja lined up. They are expected to hit screens next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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