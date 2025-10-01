Scuffle took place between couple before murder and suicide: Police

A scuffle had broken out between the 33-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife inside their apartment in the Tower 7 of The Millennia-I society in Sector 37D before she was murdered followed by the husband’s suicide on Sunday evening, police said on Tuesday. Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations, said that the murder seems to fall out of fit of rage after a heated argument between the couple. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said that during the postmortem of both the bodies, doctors found injury marks on the woman’s body including her forearms which indicate a scuffle and resistance by her.

Police said detailed autopsy reports of both the bodies will be received soon. As per police, autopsies carried out on Tuesday by a board of Dr Deepak Mathur and Dr Manav Chauhan ascertained that that the woman was throttled to death and the man had died by suicide.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations, said that the murder seems to fall out of fit of rage after a heated argument between the couple.

“The confessional video posted by the husband in a WhatsApp group also indicated that he loved his wife as he said in the video. But after killing her, he decided to end his life,” he said.

Turan said that on the complaint of the woman’s brother, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) was registered against the husband at Sector 10 police station on Monday. “The suicide case will also be investigated simultaneously,” he added.

Investigators said that as per information shared by the family members of both the couple, there is a possibility that there was mistrust between their relationship due to lifestyle and cultural differences which was causing repeated arguments that deteriorated their bond.

The man was originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and the woman from Asansol, West Bengal. Both worked in the same multinational firm in the past from where they came to know each other and got married.. The woman had recently switched jobs.

The incident had taken place inside the couple’s apartment on the 13th floor in the Tower-7 of the society between 3pm and 3.30pm on Sunday. The matter came to light when one of the man’s friend in Bengaluru saw the video on the WhatsApp group and alerted the Sector 10 police station about the possible suicide attempt by 4pm. Afterwards, police reached the society and broke the main door to enter inside to find the woman dead on the floor and her husband died by suicide.