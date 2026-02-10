Sec 29 to host Saras Fair in Gurugram with 450 stalls from today till Feb-end

The district administration will organise the Saras Fair at Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29 from Tuesday until February 28 from 11 am to 9pm, with around 450 stalls, cultural programmes and a food court planned, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar inspected the venue on Monday and reviewed preparations, directing departments to ensure sanitation, security, civic amenities and medical facilities for participants and visitors. The fair ground in 2024. (HT Archive)

This will be the fourth edition of the Saras Aajeevika Mela in Gurugram, district officials said, adding that the event is being held under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to promote products made by Self-Help Groups and strengthen the economic self-reliance of rural families. Artisans and women SHG members from various states will participate and showcase handmade products for sale, with support from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Officials said the fair will feature daily cultural performances by folk artists on the lines of the Surajkund Crafts Fair. A dedicated food court will be set up at the venue, and special entertainment activities and games will be arranged for children.

During the inspection, Ajay Kumar directed officials from concerned departments to ensure proper sanitation, basic civic amenities, security arrangements and medical facilities at the fairground. He stressed coordinated functioning among departments so that participating SHG members and visitors do not face inconvenience.

“Ensure that all essential facilities, cleanliness, safety, and medical support are in place. Departments must work in coordination so that SHG participants and visitors can attend the fair comfortably,” the Deputy Commissioner said during the review visit.

Organisers said they are reviewing all arrangements in light of recent safety concerns and have ensured that stalls have been properly installed at the venue to prevent any mishaps. Officials added that inspections are being carried out to verify structural stability and overall safety so that visitors and participants can attend the fair without inconvenience.

Officials said entry to the fair will be free for visitors. Parking arrangements have been made at Leisure Valley Ground and in the open spaces around the venue, with departments coordinating to manage traffic and ensure smooth access to the fairground.