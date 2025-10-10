An internal lane in Hari Nagar in Sector 10 A has transformed into a dumping area, alleged residents on Thursday, adding that the lane has not been cleaned in over a year. Sector 10A bylane turns into ‘dumping ground’

According to residents, the lack of maintenance has resulted in accumulation of stagnant water, which has become a breeding ground for water-borne diseases and a foul stench has made the area unbearable for locals.

The service lane connects to the Khansa main road, which in turn leads to the National Highway-8, making it a preferred route for residents and pedestrians. However, due to the persistent garbage and stagnant water in the lane, locals are now forced to take longer, less convenient routes.

Sumit (goes by single name), resident welfare association (RWA) president of Hari Nagar, highlighted that the open sewer in the lane often overflows during rains, causing sewage water to flood the area. “Despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the lane has not been cleaned for over a year,” he said.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Hari Nagar who lives along the service lane, said, “The area is infested with mosquitoes, and residents from other parts of the locality treat the lane as a dumping ground. The constant accumulation of garbage has made living here unbearable for us.”

An MCG official stated that the civic body will issue a tender within the next week to hire agencies for cleaning the area. “This is the second time we are floating the tender, as no agency came forward during the previous round,” said the official. “If no agency responds again, we will deploy regular workers to clean the area. However, we are hopeful that the situation will be resolved by next month,” he said.