Sector 12: 21-year-old dies after car loses control, rams into tree

A 21-year-old man died after he lost control of the car he was driving and ended up ramming into a tree at Singha chowk in Sector 12 early Saturday morning, said police. The spot where the car collided Sector 12 road. (HT)

According to police, the deceased was identified as Jatin Yadav, originally from Bhudpur village in Rewari. He was living with his family in Sector 9. He was an engineering student at a private university in Dwarka, Delhi.

Investigators said that Yadav was returning to his home alone when the accident took place at 4.30am.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “The Hyundai Creta was wrecked and Yadav ended up sustaining internal injuries. His friends who were just behind him in another vehicle, rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead. The family members have not alleged any foul play due to which no FIR was registered in the case.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s friends had removed the car from the spot later and had sent it to a service centre for carrying out repair works due to which police could not find the car at the spot, investigators said.

Investigators said that Yadav had tried to overtake another car near the chowk in which two of his friends were travelling. The car which Yadav was driving belonged to one of his friends. Yadav swerved to the left, climbed on the footpath and hit a boundary and eventually rammed to the tree.

Police said, according to the statement of Yadav’s family, an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at Sector 14 police station. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.