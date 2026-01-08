Sector 56 proposed as multimodal transit hub under revised Gurugram RRTS plan

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has proposed developing Sector 56 as a multi-modal transit corridor by altering the alignment of the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System, citing the convergence of multiple existing and planned rail lines in the sector, officials said. (Representational image) The proposal was discussed with NCRTC, GMRL and HSVP, with options including underground sections and a new station near Gwal Pahari. (HT)

The proposal was outlined by PC Meena, CEO, GMDA, during a review meeting on Wednesday evening with officials from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Officials said Sector 56 was identified as a strategic node, as the existing Rapid Metro line, the proposed Panchgaon line and the Sector 5 metro line are expected to converge there.

A senior GMRL official present at the meeting said GMDA proposed integrating the proposed RRTS corridor connecting Gurugram and Faridabad with the Rapid Metro at Sector 56, instead of routing it through Sector 54. “The integration of the RRTS network with the proposed Panchgaon metro and Sector 5 metro line will greatly help commuters locally and across the city. This proposal was discussed in detail and inputs have been sought,” the official said.

GMDA has also asked that an RRTS station be planned at Gwal Pahari village on the Faridabad route, citing emerging real estate development. Officials said stakeholders were asked to optimise land use, including exploring underground construction of metro lines to conserve land.

During the meeting, GMRL proposed that the RRTS line originate from Rajiv Chowk to maximise city coverage. “The metro networks should be constructed to serve maximum commuters in the city and adjoining areas,” the official said.