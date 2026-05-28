Sewage backflow, waterlogged potholes raise concerns in Gurugram’s Sector 48

Residents of Sector 48 have raised concerns over overflowing sewage and damaged roads near Eldeco Mansionz on Sohna Road, alleging that untreated wastewater has been flowing on the streets for nearly a week without any permanent resolution from civic authorities. Civic officials linked the issue to a damaged master sewer line, while NHAI said repair work is expected to finish within a month. (Parveen Kumar/HT) The affected stretch, opposite Eldeco Mansionz and leading towards Tatvam Villas, falls under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). Residents said sewage water has accumulated along roadsides and entered nearby residential pockets, causing a foul smell and health concerns. During a spotcheck by HT on Wednesday, sewage water was seen overflowing on both sides of the road, making movement difficult for pedestrians and commuters. The internal road leading towards Tatvam Villas was also found riddled with potholes filled with dirty water.

A flooded stretch on the main road in Sector 48, near Shri Shiv Shakti Mandir, as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“There are potholes that are at least 1 foot deep. The water gets accumulated there, and whenever vehicles pass, the water often gets thrown on the pedestrians navigating those streets,” said Manjeev Aggarwal, a resident of Tatvam Villas. “The sewage water is continuously overflowing and spreading across the road. The stench becomes unbearable, especially during the afternoon and evening. Children and elderly people cannot even walk safely here,” said Deepak Yadav, a resident of Scottish Castle P Block. Residents said the sewage overflow is originating from a sewer hole located next to Scottish Castle P Block society.

Overflowing sewage from a manhole near Scottish Castle P Block in Sector 48 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)