Sewage, traffic issues plague locals in Gurugram’s Ward 20

Despite being one of the oldest colonies of Gurugram, amid reportedly rapid local developments due to an increase in population, the long-standing neighbourhoods in Ward 20 suffer from outdated infrastructure and a lack of adequate civic services, leaving locals frustrated. Workers trying to open a clogged sewer in Raj Nagar near Mata Mandir on Monday (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents of Ward 20, encompassing areas like Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Raj Nagar, Anaj Mandi, Om Nagar, Rajiv Colony, and Marla Colony, are battling daily traffic snarls, broken roads, sewage issues including missing manhole covers at many areas, and poor sanitation spawning from irregular garbage collection by MCG, they alleged.

In response to the residents’ complaints, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said that garbage collection is being carried out routinely by sanitation workers across the district.

“However, if any area is still facing issues, I urge residents to reach out to us and we will ensure that the proper service is provided to them and their grievances are addressed,” Banger said.

The commissioner further added that he would direct the concerned officials to visit the areas of the ward and fix the issues of clogged sewers, contaminated water and malfunctioning streetlights.

Persistent traffic congestion and broken roads

According to locals, frequent traffic jams, especially around the Mini Secretariat and the internal roads of Shivaji Nagar, Raj Nagar, and Om Nagar, have become a significant problem for them.

The entry and exit road to the secretariat, despite being one-way, causes heavy bottlenecks due to poor traffic management and illegal parking, locals alleged.

Locals voiced frustration over the persistent congestion in even internal roads and demanded broadening of main roads. The surrounding roads are often gridlocked, especially during peak hours, making it difficult for residents to commute easily. Though the entry and exit road to the secretariat has been made one-way, it ends up causing snarls, locals alleged.

However, vehicles parked on Old Railway Road along the peripheral wall of the civil court followed by roadside eateries and stalls leave only a single lane for commuters on both sections of the road, they added.

According to Imran Khan of Shanti Nagar, the internal roads face as much traffic as the main roads as motorists prefer them over the main roads to save time during their commute amid snarls.

Similarly, Arun Bhatia, who travels regularly from South City 2 to the Mini Secretariat, report delays that cause them to miss important meetings.

Bhatia said, “The traffic jams are worsened by poor traffic management and illegal parking, which lead to bottlenecks on the major routes connecting these localities to the rest of the district.”

Raj Nagar and Om Nagar, already burdened with narrow roads, face illegal encroachments, further worsening the traffic flow. During peak hours, residents endure long delays due to blocked streets, leading to commuters flocking to the internal roads of the ward.

The combination of clogged drains and sewage overflow has left roads in disrepair for years, especially during monsoon when excess water overwhelm the ill-maintained drainage systems, residents claim.

Sewage and drainage Issues

Sewage blockages are another persistent issue in Shivaji Nagar, Om Nagar, and Anaj Mandi, especially during the monsoon season.

Overflowing sewers have caused frequent waterlogging, leading to health risks due to stagnant water, residents claim. Naresh Manchanda, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, explained, “Main sewage lines get blocked, and during rains, the streets get flooded. This causes inconvenience and poses health risks.”

Meanwhile, Ramesh Kumar Raghav from Om Nagar shared similar frustrations and said that sewer overflows have been ongoing for six months, despite repeated complaints to civic authorities.

Raghav highlighted the daily struggle of navigating through the stagnant water, saying, “Some parents carry their children in their lap so that their uniform doesn’t get dirty.”

“These waterlogging and sewage backflow have left the roads in a condition, which is extremely difficult to commute on,” Raghav said, adding that the roads have not been repaired in the last 8-10 years.

Sanitation and water supply challenges

In areas like Shanti Nagar and 8 Marla, residents are plagued by unsanitary conditions and irregular garbage collection. Additionally, the roads are unsafe due to malfunctioning streetlights. Rajiv Colony faces a similar crisis, with residents experiencing contaminated water supply, especially in the evenings, they claimed.

“MCG workers come only once a week, and the area remains filthy for days,” said Imran Khan, a resident of Shanti Nagar.

The issues of uncollected garbage from the streets is compounded by the poor condition of streetlights, which are often non-functional, leaving the area in darkness at night, Khan added.

Additionally, unauthorised parking on Beriwala Road is a constant problem, causing traffic snarls and making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate the area.

Meanwhile, RK Gulati of 8 Marla Colony said, “The water supply isn’t clean, especially in the mornings and evenings. After 8pm, the flow of water becomes dirty with a foul odour.”

Gulati added that the situation has led to health issues like gastrointestinal problems for some residents in the area leading most to rely on bottled water for consumption.

“We have submitted complaints and petitions multiple times, but no action has been taken yet,” Gulati said.

Infrequent door-to-door garbage collection is another persistent issue in areas such as Marla Colony. “Sanitation workers come to pick up garbage every 15 days, which is too delayed for maintaining cleanliness in the area,” Gulati added.

Despite being an integral part of Gurgaon’s urban landscape, with installations like the police commissioner’s office and the Mini Secretariat where Haryana’s chief minister holds meetings, Ward 20 remains neglected, with political leaders making promises that remain unfulfilled.

“Politicians only come for votes and make false promises, but after elections, nobody bothers to address our problems,” said RK Gulati. The buildup of waste in the streets, combined with frequent water shortages in some areas adds to the inconveniences faced by the locals, Gulati said, adding that the lack of proper lighting makes the streets unsafe at night for commuters as well as the residents.

Additionally, the situation in areas such as Marla Colony mirrors the rest of Ward 20, with issues like faulty streetlight malfunctioning and delayed garbage collection.

Despite attempts to contact former ward councillor Kapil Dua for comment, he did not respond.