Six civic projects set to be fast-tracked in Gurugram

Work on six key civic infrastructure projects, including the construction of the new Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) headquarters and expansion of waste processing capacity, is set to be expedited after receiving administrative approval, officials said. The construction of the new MCG headquarters building at sector 14, near the community centre, has received approval for a revised cost estimate. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The projects were on a halt due to pending clearances and cost revisions. Following the approvals, execution is expected to pick pace, bringing relief to residents and improving municipal services across the city, said officials.

The construction of the new MCG headquarters building at sector 14, near the community centre, has received approval for a revised cost estimate. Officials said the new building will house modern administrative facilities, including improved public service counters and upgraded office infrastructure, aimed at enhancing efficiency and citizen interface.

MCG officials said the capacity of the city’s construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant will be increased from 300 tonnes to 1,200 tonnes in order to boost waste management.

The project cost has been revised upward, said officials, adding that the upgrade would help keep the city cleaner and reduce illegal dumping.

The tenure of sanitation agencies has also been extended to help maintain continuity in door-to-door waste collection, road sweeping and other sanitation services, until fresh tenders are finalised and new agencies are appointed, said officials.

The civic body has also received approval for a major drive to clear legacy waste worth ₹126 crore from identified dumping sites. The project, in different phases, will involve bio-mining and scientific disposal of accumulated garbage which will significantly reduce environmental hazards and free up land for alternative use, added officials.

Officials said strict monitoring mechanisms will be put in place to ensure timely execution of projects. “Following the approvals, the focus will be on speeding up work while maintaining quality standards,” said Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, MCG.

The fast-tracking of these projects is expected to strengthen Gurugram’s civic infrastructure, improve waste management and enhance administrative efficiency, officials said.