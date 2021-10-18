Six dengue cases take tally to 170 this season, DC appeals for mosquito breeding checks at homes

The district health department on Sunday reported six new cases of dengue, taking the tally of cases to 170.

Amid rising cases, the deputy commissioner on Sunday appealed to residents to take all safety precautions to control the spread of the vector-borne disease.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram on Sunday, appealed to residents to check all pots, water trays, coolers and trays inside the refrigerators; every week, to ensure that water does not accumulate and there is no mosquito breeding on their premises.

“Citizens must pay special attention to cleanliness in their surroundings and ensure that they do not allow water to accumulate around homes. All pits should be filled with soil and clogged drains be cleaned. If it is not possible to prevent water stagnation in or around the house, then petrol or kerosene oil can be poured there. All the room coolers, water in the vases, utensil for feeding birds must be emptied once a week and dried completely. People must not keep broken cans, tyres, utensils, bottles in the house where fresh water can accumulate,” Garg said.

The deputy commissioner also informed that door-to-door checks are being done by field workers. He appealed to the citizens to celebrate every Sunday as a “dry day”, during which all the coolers and tanks in the house should be thoroughly scrubbed with a cloth and the water from the refrigerator tray also be cleaned.

“During power cuts, water melts and collects in ice trays in the refrigerator, which is clean water, where also breeding of mosquitoes can happen. Residents must remember to clean it and also ensure that water from air conditioners is also not being collected,” he said.