Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Some locals lead Gurugram’s ‘Green Diwali’ drive amid rising smog

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:31 AM IST
    By Mihika Shah
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Locals in Sector 52 launched a community clean-up drive and inspired nearby colonies to celebrate sustainably, using diyas and eco-friendly decor. (HT Photo)
    Locals in Sector 52 launched a community clean-up drive and inspired nearby colonies to celebrate sustainably, using diyas and eco-friendly decor. (HT Photo)

    Residents organised clean-up and donation drives, reused diyas, and ditched plastic decor, showing how community action can outshine fireworks.

    Even as Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) slipped dangerously close to the red zone on Diwali night following the Supreme Court’s relaxation on the NCR firecracker ban, several city residents and housing societies chose to celebrate the festival differently, by embracing sustainability and promoting the theme of a “Green Diwali, Safe Diwali.”

    While fireworks and dense smog dominated parts of the city, many communities focused on environment-friendly festivities and local empowerment. Some resident welfare associations (RWAs) encouraged residents to buy traditional diyas directly from local artisans instead of ordering mass-produced decorative items online.

    In Ardee City, Sector 52, residents undertook a pre-Diwali cleanliness drive across their neighbourhood. “Just as we cleaned our houses, we also cleaned our societies,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, RWA president. “The drive extended to nearby vacant plots, which were also cleaned by the residents,” she added.

    At Vipul Lavanya Society in Sector 81, residents celebrated a plastic-free Diwali this year. Women from the society led an initiative to promote eco-friendly practices by using clay diyas, fabric buntings, and bamboo lighting instead of plastic decorations. The society adopted the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) concept as its central theme, decorating homes with cloth torans and floral rangoli to blend sustainability with tradition.

    Resident Satya Sahay said the society also promoted reusing last year’s decorations. “We carefully washed the old diyas and used them again this year, embracing sustainability in our celebrations,” she said.

    In Imperial Gardens, RWA president Sunil Sareen said residents consciously followed Supreme Court guidelines on firecracker use. “We appealed to everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers, and those who did were asked to do so in a vacant plot away from residential blocks. This was done keeping in mind the safety of children, pets, and to avoid fire hazards,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Supriya Malhotra, a resident of Sector 46, shared that their colony organised a donation drive for underprivileged children. “Clothes were redistributed as part of the initiative. It was our way of spreading joy and sending out a meaningful message during Diwali,” she said.

    As the city struggled with post-festive air pollution, these small but significant citizen-led initiatives stood out as examples of conscious celebration and social responsibility, locals said.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Some Locals Lead Gurugram’s ‘Green Diwali’ Drive Amid Rising Smog
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes