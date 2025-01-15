South Korean national injured in fight at Gurugram pub, undergoes facial surgery

A 48-year-old South Korean man was severely injured and had to undergo surgery after a pub brawl with a Tibetan man at an establishment in Sector 29, purportedly over the victim trying to get the contact number of a woman the accused had brought along, police said on Tuesday. The accused and the woman fled the spot, they said. A view of the Sector 29 hub in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 1.20am on Sunday, when the victim, Jung Sub Song, was about to leave the pub and return to his apartment in a gated condominium at DLF Phase 5 in Sector 53.

“The victim had tried to befriend the woman on Saturday night. Finally, while leaving, he made attempts to take her contact number to which Song’s friend objected severely,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said.

Police said that at the time of the incident, both the victim and the accused were drunk and in the course of events, the accused hit Song in the face with a beer mug, necessitating the removal of parts of facial muscles, skin and nerves. Pub employees alerted the police, and a probe team found the three of them together in a drunk condition in CCTV footage leading up to the incident.

While police said that according to their probe, Song and the Tibetan man were acquainted with one another and had partied together twice previously, Song denied it. He said it was the first time he saw the man and that he underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday afternoon after temporary treatment in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

On Song’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351(2)(criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the DLF police station in Sector 29 on Monday night.

In the FIR, Song alleged that a man of Tibetan descent called out to him from behind. “He mentioned a woman’s name and started a confrontation. It was the first time I had seen him, and I couldn’t understand why he would initiate such a situation or threaten me,” he said in the FIR.

“Feeling deeply uncomfortable, I told him not to speak to me, which led to an argument. Subsequently, he pushed me by hitting my chest. When I raised my voice and questioned why he was doing this, he struck me in the face with a glass he was holding,” Song said in the FIR.