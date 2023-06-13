Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Speeding dumper destroys traffic light mast in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar

Speeding dumper destroys traffic light mast in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar

Police said the incident took place early Sunday and came to fore when traffic police personnel reached the spot to regulate vehicular movement. Investigators said the damaged truck was abandoned nearby

A speeding dumper truck crashed into the platform at Agrasen Chowk in Sadar Bazar, on which the statue of Maharaja Agrasen has been installed, and also destroyed and a traffic light mast at the junction, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place early Sunday and came to fore when traffic police personnel reached the spot to regulate vehicular movement.

Investigators said the damaged truck was abandoned nearby, and it was seized and removed from the road using a crane to avoid traffic disruption. Traffic police said the truck driver fled the spot on foot following the collision.

They said the entire platform on which the statue of Maharaja Agrasen has been installed was damaged along with the peripheral iron fencing. According to police, the traffic light mast was destroyed in the impact of the crash.

Investigators said the incident probably took place between 1am and 4am when the traffic on the road is less, and that may have saved commuters from getting injured.

On a complaint by a traffic police sub-inspector, Dinesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Gurugram City police station on Sunday evening, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said they have the registration number of the truck and will use that to trace the driver and arrest him.

