Speeding vehicle mows down constable dies of on Gurugram-Delhi expressway

A 35-year-old constable of the Uttarakhand Police died on Friday late night in a hit-and-run case on Shankar Chowk flyover, said police.

Police said that a speeding unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into a Honda City car in which the dead man, Narender Singh Negi from Rishikesh, was travelling in near the defunct Sirhaul toll Plaza. Negi was travelling to Delhi from Gurugram when the accident took place, they added.

According to the police, the impact of the accident was such that door of the car flung open and Negi was thrown out.

Udyog Vihar station house officer (SHO) Satbir Singh said that they had received a call from the police control room informing them of the incident. “A team sent to the spot found the man in police uniform lying on the roadside,” he said. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him “brought dead”, he said. “The identity card found on his person helped establish the identity.”

Police said a team visited the scene of crime and took samples from the spot to identify the other vehicle involved in the accident that had allegedly fled from the scene soon after the incident.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Udyog Vihar police station on Saturday against an unidentified person.

Police said the dead body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy on Saturday and the car was removed from the spot with the help of a crane.