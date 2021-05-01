Spike no bar: Gurugram to see 300 weddings in 15 days

Gurugram will see around 300 weddings in the next fortnight, officials said, highlighting one of the factors that could result in a further spike in Covid-19 cases in a district that has seen the number of daily cases rise by 374% in the past fortnight. The district currently has 36,693 active cases, up from 7,741 on April 15.

The 300 itself, is a number that has come down from 700, after the district administration on Friday released an order prohibiting such events within so-called Large Outbreak Regions — areas where localised increase in cases are being reported. For operational purposes, a large outbreak area is one where there are 15 or more cases, while a containment zone is an area where at least five Covid-19 cases are reported.

“Till Thursday, approvals were given to around 700 weddings, but this has now come down to around 300 as permission for many such events were cancelled, especially those scheduled to take place in areas falling in large outbreak regions,” said a senior official from the district administration.

Under the current norms, 50 guests are allowed for weddings taking place outdoors while a limit of 30 guests has been set for indoor functions -- both, if the experience of the first wave of the disease, and the restrictions imposed then are any indication, are likely to be honoured more in breach than observance.

A release issued by the district information department on Friday said all permissions given by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Gurugram Jitendra Kumar’s office for weddings and other functions in areas falling in containment zones have been revoked with immediate effect.

Officials from the district administration said that they feared the weddings could turn into super-spreader events.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram said: “Permissions are being given for weddings outside containment zones despite the imposition of Section 144 in the district as they are exempt with prior permissions from the administration. But it will be better if people understand that this is not the right time for celebrations.”

Many experts believe a spate of weddings in Delhi in the early part of the year were the cause for a spike in cases. In March, a central government panel found that events, such as weddings, were one of the causes for the resurgence of Covid-19 in India.

While some fear that these weddings can make things worse, district administration officials said they plan to keep a tight leash on them.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police (headquarters), said, “We have over 2,000 personnel deployed to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed. We strictly monitor that one chair is left in between guests at tables to maintain social distancing, people do not gather in crowds for photographs and they wear masks at all times.”

But representatives of a local hotel association admitted that guests often break rules.

Manbeer Choudhary, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Haryana said, “Staff at all hotels follow safety measures of double masks, sanitisation, noting down mobile numbers of guests, and social distancing; but it becomes difficult for hotels when guests do not cooperate.”

Choudhary said he expects more people to apply for permission because, according to the Hindu calendar, there are 18 auspicious wedding dates in the month of May.