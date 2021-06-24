Sputnik to be administered at five govt facilities in Gurugram

The Gurugram health department has made arrangements for administering the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, to the people at five government health centres. There is, however, no indication by the district administration and the health department as to when the vaccine will be available in the district.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav, without commenting on the roll-out date for Sputnik V, said, “Deep freezers to maintain a temperature of -20° Celsius (C) for the storage of Sputnik V have been placed at Polyclinic in Sector 31, Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Wazirabad community health centre, and sub-divisional government hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi.”

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg said that the district administration was trying to arrange Sputnik V with the help of a corporate company, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “Arrangements have been made for storage of the vaccine, and installation of deep freezers at specific health facilities where the people will be administered with it,” he said.

Gurugram has over 20 deep freezers to maintain the cold chain for vaccine storage. A team from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has already inspected the arrangements, and expressed satisfaction, said Garg.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine approved by the Centre to combat the coronavirus infection. The vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Institute in Russia in 2020, and it shows over 91.6% efficacy against Covid-19. The vaccine has to be kept at -20° C to -25° C. It has to be kept outside for 15-20 minutes, before being administered to the people. The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Lab had started on a pilot basis in Hyderabad on May 17, 2021. Sputnik V, including GST and services charges, has been priced at ₹1,145 per dose.

Earlier this week, Fortis Hospital had announced rolling out Sputnik V on a pilot basis, to inoculate the staff of the hospital and Dr Reddy’s Lab. The hospital, however, refused to share any information about the total number of doses to be administered by it.

91% Gurugram police personnel vaccinated

More than 91% of the police personnel have received the first shot of Covid-19 vaccines, while 67% have received both the doses, according to the Gurugram police commissioner, KK Rao. In a statement issued by the administration, Rao said that out of the total 6,850 police personnel deployed in the district, 6,210 have taken their first shot, and 4,585 have 0taken their second dose. The inoculation for the frontline workers started on February 4.

Out of the total 1,270,194 doses administered to the people in Gurugram, 18,286 doses were given on Thursday. At least 8,510 doses were given in government facilities, and 9,776 in private facilities. Vaccination of the 18-45 age group has been higher than those above 45 years across government health centres and private facilities, said the officials. Some 14,104 in the 18-45 age group, and 4,107 above 45 years took Covaxin or Covishield doses on Thursday. Some 24 healthcare workers, and 51 frontline workers have also got the jab.