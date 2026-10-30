Streetlights missing, Sector 102 road dark 2 years on

Nearly two years after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) constructed a 1.7km road serving Sectors 102 and 102A, around 15 to 20 streetlight poles have yet to be reinstalled, leaving parts of the stretch in darkness, residents alleged. The road serves several residential societies, including Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville, Adani Oyster, Emaar Imperial Gardens and BPTP Amstoria, besides residents of nearby Dhankot and Khedki Majra villages. (HT Photo)

Residents said repeated complaints to GMDA and other civic agencies had failed to resolve the problem, forcing motorists and pedestrians to navigate poorly lit stretches and raising safety concerns.

The road serves several residential societies, including Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville, Adani Oyster, Emaar Imperial Gardens and BPTP Amstoria, besides residents of nearby Dhankot and Khedki Majra villages.

According to residents, the streetlight poles were removed by a contractor engaged by GMDA during road construction in 2024 but were never reinstalled after the work was completed.

Sunil Sareen, a Sector 102 resident and deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), said the absence of adequate lighting posed a safety risk, particularly because several residential societies and schools were located nearby.

“There are many societies and schools in this area, so it becomes a major security risk,” Sareen said.

Residents said they had been informed that while the road fell under GMDA, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was responsible for maintaining existing streetlights and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) supplied electricity.

They alleged that the division of responsibilities among the agencies had resulted in delays, with no clarity on who would reinstall the missing poles.

Mukesh Gupta, another resident, said the absence of streetlights was not the only problem affecting commuters. He alleged that a transformer obstructing the road also posed an accident risk.

“Additionally, a transformer is placed right in the middle of the road, which severely obstructs traffic and puts people at risk of accidents. Despite repeated complaints, the transformer has not been relocated,” Gupta said.

Residents have demanded a joint inspection by the agencies, clarification of their respective responsibilities and restoration of the streetlights without further delay.

Gyan Chand Sharma, assistant sub-divisional engineer at HSVP, acknowledged that parts of the stretch lacked adequate lighting but said the agency was responsible only for maintaining existing installations.

“Some parts of the stretch have streetlights, and the issue persists in a small part of the area. We have already informed residents that HSVP is in the process of handing over the sectors 102 and 102A to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), so the streetlights issue can be taken up either by MCG or GMDA. We are only responsible for maintenance of the existing streetlights; we cannot put up new street lights,” Sharma said.

GMDA did not respond to HT’s requests for comment on the missing streetlights or their restoration.