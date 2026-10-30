Streetlights missing, Sector 102 road dark 2 years on
According to residents, the streetlight poles were removed by a contractor engaged by GMDA during road construction in 2024 but were never reinstalled after the work was completed
Nearly two years after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) constructed a 1.7km road serving Sectors 102 and 102A, around 15 to 20 streetlight poles have yet to be reinstalled, leaving parts of the stretch in darkness, residents alleged.
Residents said repeated complaints to GMDA and other civic agencies had failed to resolve the problem, forcing motorists and pedestrians to navigate poorly lit stretches and raising safety concerns.
The road serves several residential societies, including Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville, Adani Oyster, Emaar Imperial Gardens and BPTP Amstoria, besides residents of nearby Dhankot and Khedki Majra villages.
According to residents, the streetlight poles were removed by a contractor engaged by GMDA during road construction in 2024 but were never reinstalled after the work was completed.
Sunil Sareen, a Sector 102 resident and deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), said the absence of adequate lighting posed a safety risk, particularly because several residential societies and schools were located nearby.
“There are many societies and schools in this area, so it becomes a major security risk,” Sareen said.
Residents said they had been informed that while the road fell under GMDA, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) was responsible for maintaining existing streetlights and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) supplied electricity.
They alleged that the division of responsibilities among the agencies had resulted in delays, with no clarity on who would reinstall the missing poles.
Mukesh Gupta, another resident, said the absence of streetlights was not the only problem affecting commuters. He alleged that a transformer obstructing the road also posed an accident risk.
“Additionally, a transformer is placed right in the middle of the road, which severely obstructs traffic and puts people at risk of accidents. Despite repeated complaints, the transformer has not been relocated,” Gupta said.
Residents have demanded a joint inspection by the agencies, clarification of their respective responsibilities and restoration of the streetlights without further delay.
Gyan Chand Sharma, assistant sub-divisional engineer at HSVP, acknowledged that parts of the stretch lacked adequate lighting but said the agency was responsible only for maintaining existing installations.
“Some parts of the stretch have streetlights, and the issue persists in a small part of the area. We have already informed residents that HSVP is in the process of handing over the sectors 102 and 102A to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), so the streetlights issue can be taken up either by MCG or GMDA. We are only responsible for maintenance of the existing streetlights; we cannot put up new street lights,” Sharma said.
GMDA did not respond to HT’s requests for comment on the missing streetlights or their restoration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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