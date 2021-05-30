Strong winds uproot trees; turbulent weather conditions predicted for 2 days

Strong winds, accompanied by a drizzle, on Sunday evening uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles in a few areas of the city. Weather officials said that thunderstorm, accompanied by squall, lightning and spells of rain was observed in many parts of south Haryana on Sunday evening due to a western disturbance.

Experts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Gurugram is likely to witness light rain over the next two days. As per the forecast of IMD, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is expected between May 31 and June 1. Further, there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers later in the week too.

As per the weekly forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature over the next three days is expected to be around 37-40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature, around 26-28 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 ° C, three degrees below the normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.7°C, which was one degree below normal.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre said, “Gurugram will witness light rainfall over the next two days due to western disturbance in the hills. Rainfall will be isolated in Faridabad and Gurugram but will be accompanied by high-speed winds. This is likely to bring the temperature down by one or two degrees over the next few days.”

On Sunday evening, the meteorological centre (MC) of Chandigarh had also issued an alert. “Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (speed 50-60 kmph), lightning and intense spell of rain is very likely over parts of Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Palwal, Mewat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani and adjoining areas in the next 2-3 hours,” the alert stated.

In the evening, MC, Chandigarh, also warned that thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Gurugram and Faridabad district on Monday and Tuesday.

The city’s air quality has remained in the satisfactory zone for the past two days. On Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin recorded a value of 81, up from the AQI of 77 recorded on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON