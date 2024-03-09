Student says attacked by classmates outside university in Gurugram

A student of a private university near Gurugram’s Pachgaon was allegedly assaulted by several other students outside the university’s entrance on Thursday, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Based on the complaint, a first information report was registered against the students at the Manesar police station on Friday. (Representational image)

The complaint in this case was registered by Bhavishya Singh, a resident of Jhajjar, said investigators. Singh told the police that he was attacked at 3pm on Thursday when he exited the university after classes. He said he was driving his Fortuner car when suspects intercepted his vehicle and pointed a gun at him, said investigators.

“As soon as I left the university, Jayant, who studies with me, stopped my car and pointed a pistol at me. Jayant’s friends Jatin Chahar, Harsh Sharma, and three others assaulted me and vandalised my car. They took my gold chain and ₹8,000 cash from my car. I was injured and am being treated in a hospital in Jhajjar,” Singh said in his complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint, a first information report was registered against the students at the Manesar police station on Friday under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer said that they were verifying the facts and that action would be taken as per law.