Surajkund Diwali Mela 2025: Celebration of culture, craftsmanship & self-reliance

The six-day Surajkund Diwali Mela concluded on Tuesday, drawing curtains on a celebration that highlighted India’s diverse crafts, cuisine, and culture under the government’s “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. The fair, organised at the Surajkund Mela grounds in Faridabad, brought together over 500 artisans and entrepreneurs from across the country, marking a threefold increase in participation and footfall compared to last year. People at the 2nd Diwali Mela at Surajkund. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, praised the Mela as a symbol of India’s self-reliance. “The government is taking significant steps towards the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and this indigenous Diwali Mela at Surajkund stands as a true example of self-reliance,” he said, addressing the gathering.

According to Harvinder Yadav, nodal officer of the Surajkund Mela Authority, this year’s event witnessed a substantial rise in public participation. “We had nearly 500 stalls this time, up from just 150 last year,” he said. “While around 10,000 visitors attended in 2023, this year’s footfall ranged between 30,000 and 40,000. We’re planning to make the Diwali Mela as grand as our International Craft Mela held every February.”

Artisans from Rajasthan to Odisha showcased their traditional crafts, food, and music, echoing the fair’s Swadeshi spirit. Among them was Bansi Nath, a 65-year-old sapera artist from Faridabad, continuing his family’s musical legacy. “I’m carrying forward a tradition passed down through generations. My grandfather and even his grandfather played this music,” he said. As the haunting notes of his instrument filled the air, children gathered to dance, capturing the Mela’s festive energy.

A notable attraction this year was a stall by the Haryana Prison Department, featuring hand-crafted paintings and wooden artefacts made by inmates from Gurugram and Faridabad jails. “We speak with the inmates to understand their skills and let them create based on their strengths,” said Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable at Faridabad jail. “The funds from sales are used to buy raw materials, and profits are shared among the inmates,” he added.

While the Mela was celebrated as a success, some artisans expressed mixed feelings about sales. Amit, 19, a puppeteer from Rajasthan, said, “We participated in the very first Diwali Mela as well. Sales this time were decent, though slightly lower than last time.”

Mirza Fauzan, 52, who along with his brother has sold lac and brass bangles at Surajkund’s annual February fair for over a decade, shared a similar sentiment. “We eagerly look forward to Surajkund every year, so we decided to set up a stall at the Diwali Mela as well. But the response has been lukewarm. I feel the government should have done more to promote the fair,” he said.

Visitors, however, praised the Mela’s cultural diversity. A security guard deployed at the venue remarked, “This Mela is like a mini India.” Kulwant, a Gurugram resident visiting with his family, echoed the sentiment. “It’s wonderful to see the government actively supporting swadeshi products. Fairs like these are a testament to the ‘Make in India’ campaign,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The event also provided a platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, particularly those supported by the Haryana Rajya Mahila Aayog. Kamla Devi, a first-time participant from Jhajjar, who runs a spice business with seven women from her village, said, “It was a great experience. People got to know about our spices, and we received a lot of positive feedback. I’ll definitely set up a stall here again next time.”

Komal Baghel, representing Devi Ahilyabai Swayam Sahayata Samuh from Palwal, displayed handmade stuffed toys. “We started preparing the toys a month in advance. This business has empowered us; we are now financially independent,” she said. “People really liked our products, and we had great earnings this time.”

The 2025 Surajkund Diwali Mela stood out as a cultural bridge between rural artisans and urban audiences, showcasing the strength of India’s traditional crafts and small enterprises, visitors said. The organisers said plans are already underway to scale up next year’s edition, with improved marketing and more participation from women-led businesses.