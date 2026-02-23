Survey finds 28% garbage vehicle shortfall across Haryana

The Haryana government’s claims of improving urban cleanliness face sharp scrutiny after a rapid feedback survey, ordered by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, revealed a severe shortage of garbage collection vehicles in the state. The report highlights that inadequate fleet strength has impacted the efficiency of municipal sanitation services. (Representational image)

Compiled by the Chief Minister’s Governance Associates (CMGGA), the survey points to systemic gaps in urban sanitation infrastructure, raising concerns over the effectiveness of municipal functioning in 22 districts.

Haryana is facing an average shortfall of 28% garbage collection vehicles, resulting in delays in door-to-door waste pickup and mounting garbage at residential areas and public spaces, it said. The report highlights that inadequate fleet strength has impacted the efficiency of municipal sanitation services.

Faridabad has emerged as the worst performer, with only 154 of the required 907 garbage vehicles in operation, an 83% deficit. In Gurugram, projected as the state’s most developed city, 744 vehicles are deployed against 1,001 required, marking a 26% shortfall.

Nuh (Mewat) is short of 46% of its required vehicles, while Rewari is grappling with a 45% deficit. Palwal is the only district showing relative adequacy, with only 4% shortfall.

Vehicle gaps

The report identifies three key reasons for worsening sanitation, led by a severe vehicle shortage, particularly tipper trucks (32% deficit) and garbage collection rickshaws (34% deficit). The rickshaw shortfall has hit door-to-door collection in narrow and densely populated areas, forcing residents to dump waste at open points.

The second concern is the poor functioning of ward committees. While 1,689 ward committees were mandated across the state, only 524 are operational, limiting citizen participation and oversight of sanitation-related issues, the report showed.

The third issue relates to grievance redressal. The report revealed weak coordination between the Swachh City app and municipal helplines, resulting in complaints either being ignored or not acted upon effectively.

Data and tracking gaps

The survey also flagged gaps in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) portal, noting lack of standardised data reporting. GPS data showed garbage vehicles running an average of 10 minutes late, while poor coordination between municipal bodies and the public health department led to sewerage-related complaints being passed between departments or rejected.

Officials warned that unless these gaps are addressed urgently, the problem could turn into a public health crisis.

Gurugram municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said corrective steps were being initiated. “Zone-wise sanitation monitoring cells have been constituted to conduct rapid surveys to assess the sanitation status. They will monitor the attendance and performance of sanitation staff, track deployment and functioning of sanitation vehicles, and oversee the work of assistant sanitation inspectors,” Dahiya said.

The state government is expected to review the CMGGA report and issue further directions to urban local bodies to bridge the gaps, officials added.