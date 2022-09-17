Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Suspect tries to flee from police custody during court visit

Suspect tries to flee from police custody during court visit

gurugram news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Gurugram: Police on Saturday registered another case against a former deputy commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) who allegedly tried to run away from police custody in court on Friday

Suspect tries to flee from police custody during court visit
Suspect tries to flee from police custody during court visit
ByLeena Dhankhar

Gurugram: Police on Saturday registered another case against a former deputy commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) who allegedly tried to run away from police custody in court on Friday. He was arrested in January this year for allegedly duping owners of four city-based construction firms of over 150 crore.

Praveen Yadav was charged with defrauding people on the pretext of getting them awarded civil contracts in the National Security Guard (NSG), Manesar, and claiming to provide construction contracts for various works inside the campus. The NSG is part of the Indian special forces under the ministry of home affairs.

A complaint in connection with the incident was filed by head constable Jai Bhagwan, member, escort guard, who was on duty to produce Yadav in the court on Friday. After producing him in the court of JMIC Azad Singh, the constable returned with the suspect. “When we were near the lawyers’ chamber in D block, Yadav suddenly ran towards gate number 2. When I raised an alarm, other policemen ran behind him and sub-inspector Kashmir Singh caught hold of him. Yadav tried to run away but fell down and was finally nabbed”, said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Yadav under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station. Sangwan said that the suspect was sent to judicial custody.

Praveen allegedly provided several owners of construction firms with letters of intent and copies of fake tender contracts. According to police, he also made them deposit money in a private bank account opened in the name of “Office of GC (Garrison), Station HQ, NSG, Manesar” to prove that it was a legal transaction for tender allocation. Police have identified Praveen’s wife Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu Raj Yadav and his friend Dinesh Kumar as other suspects in the fraud case.

Sangwan said that Praveen was in charge of fencing, solar plants and other construction-related work while he was posted at the NSG. “He was introduced to Dinesh Kumar and later started offering people fake tenders for construction work at NSG with him,” he said. Praveen opened a fake private company and made his wife Mamta and sister Ritu Raj Yadav the directors. Police said Ritu works with a private bank in Sector 83 in Manesar and lives on the NSG campus with her husband who is an assistant deputy commandant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out