Suspect wanted in ₹1.5 cr theft from Nuh jewellery shop caught after encounter

One of the prime suspects wanted in the theft case of gold and silver ornaments worth ₹1.5 crore from a jewellery shop in Nuh was caught after heavy exchange of fire with police in Bhondsi area of Gurugram early Monday, said police. The accused had decamped with almost 60 kilograms of silver and 200 grams of gold ornaments. (Representative file photo)

The suspect was identified as Yaad Ram, 43, who hailed from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

He was caught in a joint operation by the Gurugram and Nuh police that took place between 12:30am and 1am on Monday.

Officials said that Ram had opened fire on the Sector-40 crime branch team of Gurugram police and was shot in his legs twice in retaliation only after which he could be caught.

Also Read: NCB seized 5,560 kg of drugs, froze assets worth ₹18cr in 2025

Police officials said that Ram had led a gang that had broken into a jewellery shop named Natthilal Hariom jewellers at Pinangwa in Nuh between between 3am and 3:30am on December 28 and had decamped with almost 60 kilograms of silver and 200 grams of gold ornaments which had an approximate value of ₹1.5 crore.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Ram was wanted in the Nuh incident and was also accused in another case of petty theft in Farrukhnagar.

“He was also carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh declared by Nuh police after the December 28 incident. We are gathering details of the other cases registered against him,” Turan said, adding that Ram was taken to the civil hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

A senior official of Nuh police said that only after interrogating Ram, they will be able to get the clues of the other suspects involved in the theft case.

“We are waiting for him to be declared medically fit by the doctors for being formally arrested. We are also trying to get the information about the movement of the stolen valuables taken away by his associates,” he added.