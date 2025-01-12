Menu Explore
Swachh Bharat’s Hry VC calls for weekly cleaning session in Ggm

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jan 12, 2025 09:27 AM IST

Subhash Chandra urged citizens to spend an hour weekly on cleanliness, promoting initiatives like bio-enzymes and cloth bag banks to reduce pollution.

Vice chairman of the Swachh Bharat Mission Haryana, Subhash Chandra, called on every citizen to dedicate an hour weekly to ensure cleanliness in their localities, officials said. Addressing a gathering of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, and NGOs on Saturday, Chandra highlighted that such small, yet impactful efforts could inspire others and reduce pollution. 

Vice chairman of the Swachh Bharat Mission Haryana, Subhash Chandra, during his inspection in Gurugram earlier in the week. (HT Photo)
Vice chairman of the Swachh Bharat Mission Haryana, Subhash Chandra, during his inspection in Gurugram earlier in the week. (HT Photo)

“We all have a responsibility toward creating a cleaner and healthier environment. If each citizen dedicates just one hour a week to cleanliness in their surroundings, it will not only improve our neighbourhoods but also inspire others to follow suit, reducing pollution significantly,” said Chandra.

The meeting also showcased notable local initiatives promoting environmental sustainability. The Colour Code Foundation was commended for its eco-friendly efforts, including creating bio-enzymes from fruit and vegetable peels and planning Haryana’s first Bio-Enzyme Bank. The foundation’s use of recycled materials for décor items was also praised. Similarly, Buland Awaaz Welfare Society was lauded for distributing over two million cloth bags through Haryana’s first Cloth Bag Bank and its recently launched “Utensil Bank,” which aims to minimise single-use plastic. 

Market associations pledged their support, with the Sector 23 market association announcing plans to open a utensil bank with 200 sets of reusable utensils as an alternative to disposable plastics.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
