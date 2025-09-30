Gurugram techie dies by suicide after murdering wife, friend from Bengaluru alerts police after receiving video

A 33-year-old software engineer allegedly murdered his 33-year-old wife, also a techie at a multinational IT company, before dying by suicide inside their apartment in Gurugram’s Sector 37D, police said on Monday. Police said the couple had been married for three years and had no children. (ANI)

The crime – expected to have taken place between 3pm and 3.30pm on Sunday in Tower-7 of the Millennia-1 society – came to light hours later, when the husband sent a video to a WhatsApp group of his friends, confessing that he had killed his wife and intended to end his life.

One of the friends, a Bengaluru resident, alerted Gurugram Police after seeing the message, investigators privy to the case details said.

Police said the couple had been married for three years, had no children, and had been living in the city for several years. The husband hailed from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while his wife was from Asansol, West Bengal.

According to officials, the friend who received the video only knew the name of the housing society. He searched for the number of the station house officer of Sector 10 police station and reported the incident.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the information reached them around 4pm. A team was rushed to the spot, where they found the flat locked from inside. The door was broken open, revealing the couple dead inside one of the rooms.

“The woman’s body was lying on the floor with visible injury marks on her neck, suggesting she had been throttled. The husband was found hanging in the same room,” said Turan.

Investigators believe a heated argument may have triggered the violence, however, family members of the couple told police they were unaware of any marital dispute.

A senior officer privy to the probe said, “In the video sent to the group chat, the husband admitted to murdering his wife, apologised, and then said he was going to kill himself. By the time his friend saw the video and called the police, it was already too late.”

Neighbours told police the couple largely kept to themselves, rarely interacted with others in the society, and were never heard quarrelling. Both the husband and wife, investigators said, used to work in the same firm, however, the wife had recently quit and joined another major MNC recently.

Investigators added that it took them several minutes to locate the apartment in question since the friend could provide only the society’s name and not the precise address for their house.

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the couple’s mobile phones have been seized for forensic analysis. Police said the families of the deceased reached Gurugram on Monday and were being questioned to ascertain if the couple had been dealing with marital or professional issues.

Officers said the investigation will focus on recovering deleted data, chat histories, and call records from their devices to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crime. Police maintained that prima facie evidence points to murder followed by suicide, though the investigation is currently looking at all angles.