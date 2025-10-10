‘Tennis star killed for defying father, not shutting academy’; police files charge sheet

The Gurugram police chargesheet in the July murder of state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav has alleged that her father, Deepak Yadav, killed her because she refused to shut down her tennis academy and stop stepping out to earn a living – actions, police said, he felt brought “shame” to the family’s honour, officials said on Thursday. Radhika Yadav

According to senior officials aware of the investigation in the July 10 murder, the 51-year-old builder was upset after being taunted by acquaintances in Wazirabad village who mocked him for “living off his daughter’s income.”

The 420-page chargesheet, filed in court on Wednesday details how the murder stemmed from this so-called “humiliation” and his repeated demands that Radhika give up her career.

Police officials aware of the matter said that the chargesheet was deliberately filed within the 90-day limit to prevent the accused from seeking bail on procedural grounds about apparent delay in filing the document in court.

“After exploring all possible motives, the investigation confirmed that Deepak Yadav’s anger was driven by remarks from his social circle about his dependence on the success of her daughter’s tennis academy and her apparent income from it,” a senior officer, who asked not to be identified, said.

“He had been pressuring her to close the academy and stay home. When she continued to defy him, tensions escalated, and he shot her dead.”

Police said the motive matched Yadav’s initial confession following his arrest from the scene of the crime.

The chargesheet also notes that investigators examined whether Radhika’s wish to marry a man of her choice had led to the conflict, but found no evidence supporting that theory.

The 25-year-old was shot dead on the morning of July 10 while preparing breakfast in the kitchen of their home in Sector 57. Police said Deepak Yadav used his licensed revolver, firing four rounds -- one of which entered her thoracic cavity through the armpit, damaging her heart and lungs and causing her death, officials said.

“The 420-page document lists 33 prosecution witnesses, including forensic experts and neighbours, who will depose during the trial,” said police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

Deepak Yadav, who was arrested immediately after the shooting, has not applied for bail since his arrest. Police said he has shown no remorse and maintains that his actions were justified to “protect his family’s pride.”

According to investigators, the crime was premeditated, as they said that Deepak allegedly sent his son out to buy milk -- a task he usually did himself -- before allegedly shooting dead his daughter, who was at the time preparing breakfast for her mother on her birthday.

The July murder shocked Gurugram, with several of Radhika’s students and peers describing her as a determined young athlete who had built her academy from scratch.