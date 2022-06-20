Three booked for duping of man of ₹20 lakh
Three people cheated a 28-year-old man from Delhi of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of providing him visa, work permit, air tickets and other documents to facilitate his migration to Canada and help him get a permanent residency in that country, said police on Monday.
According to police, the victim, Aditya Singh, a resident of Vikas Vihar in Nilothi extension, said in his complaint that he knew the trio--the main suspect and his two sons, residents of Palam Vihar Extension in Gurugram-- from a long time. The suspects were involved in furniture and restaurant businesses and had informed Singh that they also started a business of facilitating people’s migration to the country of their choice. According to Singh, they assured to help him migrate to Canada, earn good money and get a permanent residency too.
Singh alleged that the main suspect quoted ₹25 lakh to complete the formalities for migration but after several requests, the deal was settled for ₹23 lakh.
According to police, Singh borrowed money from friends, took a loan, used his savings and sold family jewellery to arrange money to pay the suspects for getting the paper work, medical examination and all other formalities completed.
Singh alleged he paid two instalments of ₹10 lakh each on January 10 and February 20 this year to the suspects at their residence and was handed over a receipt too. However, the suspects kept dilly-dallying whenever Singh asked for an update.
On March 30, when Singh warned the suspects about complaining to the police, they then signed an agreement with him agreeing to return him the money if they failed to get his work done. Singh visited their residence multiple times. According to Singh, the suspect threatened him of dire consequences and get him framed in a false case, after which he registered a complaint with police.
On Singh’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday evening. Police said the complaint was submitted on May 2 but was registered after an inquiry was conducted and the allegations were prima facie found to be true.
Police said that Singh is a disc jockey (DJ) by profession and works across National Capital Region. “He has produced the payment slip and agreement document before police. The suspects have been summoned to the police station on Wednesday and join the investigation,” said a senior police officer.
On record police officer quote desired
Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said investigation is underway and necessary action would be taken on the basis of the interrogation of the suspects.
