Three booked for snatching ₹97K from a trader
The city police on Sunday booked three men for allegedly snatching ₹97,400 from a 25-year-old trader who was returning to Nuh from a Delhi market. The victim alleged that he was assaulted and threatened for life by the suspects, who snatched the money kept in his van, said the police.
The victim, Mustafa Muhammad, is a resident of Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, who delivers paneer to a Delhi market every morning. On Sunday morning, Muhammad was returning to his house along with two other men in his pick-up van. When he reached near Bhondsi, an Alto car intercepted his way. Three men in the car pulled him out and assaulted him. He was punched in the face as the two other men remained seated in the van out of fear.
Jagbir Singh, inspector, Bhondsi police station, said that they have verified the car and a raid is on to nab the suspects. They will be arrested soon. “The suspects snatched ₹97,400, which was kept in the dashboard. Although the victim tried to hide the money, the suspects snatched the cash and fled in their car towards Nuh,” he said.
After the incident, the victim informed police control room and lodged a compliant at the Bhondsi police station, where his statement was recorded.
Singh said they have also recorded the statement of two eyewitnesses and have registered the case against three men.The police suspects that the accused were known to the victim and were following him from Delhi.
A case under section 379B (snatching with hurt),341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at Bhondsi police station on Sunday afternoon.
