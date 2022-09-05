Three Gurugram projects under scanner, DTCP recommends cancellation of licence

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the licences of three projects be cancelled for violation of norms.

The three projects that are under DTCP’s scanner include two affordable housing projects by Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Lmt and one affordable housing project by Savyasachi Developers.

According to DTCP, despite repeated reminders the developers of these projects are not fulfilling licence norms, submitting replies or taking corrective measures.

DTCP officials said that in the case of Savyasachi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, it had recommended that an FIR be registered against the builders for selling plots in a 3.5 acre plot of land without any permission and issuance of licence from the department.

In its latest order, Sanjay Kumar, district town planner, Gururgam said that it has received several online complaints against the developer and despite repeated attempts, the officials have not been able to contact the promoters. Kumar further observed that the complaints lodged by buyers pertain to frauds with plot buyers.

“Prima facie, the colony developers have violated licence norms and it is recommended that proceedings for cancellation of their licence may be initiated at the headquarter level. A number of complaints have been received from buyers in this project,” Kumar said.

Chandan Jaiswal, an employee of Ethical Consulting Pvt Ltd, which marketed and sold the plots on behalf of Savyasachi Infrastructure to the buyers said, “We are hoping that the situation will get resolved soon but we are also suffering as the promoter is unavailable for communication for the last three months.”

In the case of Ocean Seven Buildtech, the department has also recommended that licences of two projects of Ocean Seven Buildtech be cancelled as the developer has not submitted the action taken report concerning the two projects and has not submitted a reply despite multiple complaints by buyers.

DTCP officials said that the developer had launched one project in 2016 under affordable housing category and it was to be completed by 2020 but little progress has been made in this project, which has led to several complaints. The work on the other project is also going on at a slow pace and there have been multiple complaints and demands of refund of money.

“It has been recommended that licences of these two projects should be cancelled due to violation of licence norms,” observed Kumar.

When asked about the matter, Sanjeev Kumar, a senior executive of the developer firm said that they were not aware about these recommendations but will submit their reply whenever asked by the department. “Work is going on at full swing at the sites and anyone can check this,” he said.