Three Gurugram projects under scanner, DTCP recommends cancellation of licence
In his latest order, Sanjay Kumar, district town planner, Gururgam said that it has received several online complaints against the developer and despite repeated attempts, the officials have not been able to contact the promoters
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the licences of three projects be cancelled for violation of norms.
The three projects that are under DTCP’s scanner include two affordable housing projects by Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Lmt and one affordable housing project by Savyasachi Developers.
According to DTCP, despite repeated reminders the developers of these projects are not fulfilling licence norms, submitting replies or taking corrective measures.
DTCP officials said that in the case of Savyasachi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, it had recommended that an FIR be registered against the builders for selling plots in a 3.5 acre plot of land without any permission and issuance of licence from the department.
In its latest order, Sanjay Kumar, district town planner, Gururgam said that it has received several online complaints against the developer and despite repeated attempts, the officials have not been able to contact the promoters. Kumar further observed that the complaints lodged by buyers pertain to frauds with plot buyers.
“Prima facie, the colony developers have violated licence norms and it is recommended that proceedings for cancellation of their licence may be initiated at the headquarter level. A number of complaints have been received from buyers in this project,” Kumar said.
Chandan Jaiswal, an employee of Ethical Consulting Pvt Ltd, which marketed and sold the plots on behalf of Savyasachi Infrastructure to the buyers said, “We are hoping that the situation will get resolved soon but we are also suffering as the promoter is unavailable for communication for the last three months.”
In the case of Ocean Seven Buildtech, the department has also recommended that licences of two projects of Ocean Seven Buildtech be cancelled as the developer has not submitted the action taken report concerning the two projects and has not submitted a reply despite multiple complaints by buyers.
DTCP officials said that the developer had launched one project in 2016 under affordable housing category and it was to be completed by 2020 but little progress has been made in this project, which has led to several complaints. The work on the other project is also going on at a slow pace and there have been multiple complaints and demands of refund of money.
“It has been recommended that licences of these two projects should be cancelled due to violation of licence norms,” observed Kumar.
When asked about the matter, Sanjeev Kumar, a senior executive of the developer firm said that they were not aware about these recommendations but will submit their reply whenever asked by the department. “Work is going on at full swing at the sites and anyone can check this,” he said.
-
Bengaluru: Man floats in flood water, watchmen pull out unconscious body. Video
A man, who nearly drowned in the floods caused by the torrential rainfall in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, was pulled out of the water by such a man in the area, a video doing rounds online showed. The video, shared by news agency ANI, was taken in Bengaluru near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road. The rescuer traversed through knee deep water when he spotted a body floating.
-
Developers to pay for structural audit in Gurugram: DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said that the cost of the proposed structural audit has been fixed between ₹1.50-₹2 per square foot depending on the project area under inspection, and it will be paid by the developers. The opening meetings for this purpose will commence next week after the work order is released on Monday, said DTCP officials.
-
General transfer drive of teachers triggers protests in Nuh
Hundreds of students and parents on Wednesday protested outside of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Raniyala village in Nuh as no teachers were available to hold classes owing to their transfer to other schools. The parents alleged that 433 students are now forced to sit at home. Principal of the school, Alam Deen said that he has written to the district education officer in Panchkula but it didn't help.
-
Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots
Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well.
-
Farmers seek permission for mass suicide against forcible acquisition
Around 500 farmers from 25 villages, on Wednesday, held a protest march at mini-secretariat in Manesar against the acquisition of 1,810 acres land in Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola by the state government and sought permission for mass suicide if they were not paid compensation at market rate. Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan said that forcible acquisition of land at Rs 91 lakh per acre by the government was akin to killing the farmers and landowners.
