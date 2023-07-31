Gurugram: Three suspects, including a jeweller, were arrested from Basai Chowk near Sector 9B for their alleged involvement in multiple cases of snatching gold chains from residents across the city, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Three, including jeweller held in chain snatching case

Police said the arrests took place on Friday night when two suspects had come to meet the jeweller for finalising payments over the snatched items given to him.

According to police, the arrested suspects were identified as Vicky Giri (24), who hails from Siwan in Bihar and Ritik Gupta (24), from Motihari in Bihar. The jeweller was identified as Ajay Kumar (28), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Sector 11 in the city.

Police said a motorcycle, molten gold, LPG cylinder and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that Giri and Gupta had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman while she was purchasing vegetables from a market in Madanpuri in Sector 7 on July 25. An FIR under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at New Colony police station on the same day.

“After arresting the suspects, it came to light that the molten gold was actually from the chain snatched from the woman on July 25,” the ACP said.

As per police, it surfaced in the course of their interrogation that Giri has seven criminal cases of theft, burglary and snatching registered against him.

Police said further investigation is underway in the case and they are interrogating the three suspects to confirm their involvement in other snatching cases.

