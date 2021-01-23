IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Three, including two advocates, held for land fraud
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three, including two advocates, held for land fraud

Haryana crime police has arrested three persons, including two advocates, for fraudulently selling two acres of land in village Islampur in Sector 38, acquired by Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the district, to a private company, thereby causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST

Haryana crime police has arrested three persons, including two advocates, for fraudulently selling two acres of land in village Islampur in Sector 38, acquired by Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the district, to a private company, thereby causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer, said the police on Friday.

Muhammad Akil, director-general of police (crime), Panchkula, said that the land in question was acquired by HSVP in 1993 and was sold by the suspects to a private company for 2 crore on the basis of forged documents and witnesses. “Two of the suspects, Rohit Thakaran of village Jharsa and Ajay Chaudhary, a resident of village Islampur, hatched a plan and got the land transferred in the name of the latter by showing fake witnesses, impersonating the original owners of the property,” Akil said.

Akil said they arrested Rohit Thakran and advocates Chaman Lal Arora and Subhash Chand Arora, who were witnesses in the sale deed registration, from different parts of the city on January 18. Ajay Choudhary is still untraceable, said the police. They will be produced before the court on Saturday after the end of police remand.

The police said the matter came to their notice when one of the victims, Murti Devi, a resident of Gupta Colony in Gurugram, filed a complaint in this regard. Based on the complaint, state crime branch (Gurugram unit) arrested the suspects. The victim had approached the police after a SK Sharma, a Sector 39 resident, highlighted the alleged fraud in 2020 through an RTI.

Akil said the notification for acquisition of around 2.5-acre land owned by a person named Mauji Lal of Islampur was issued in March 1990 and the acquisition by HSVP was completed in March 1993. But mutation of the land was not carried out and the land continued to be in the name of Mauji Lal in the revenue records. “In 1998, Mauji Lal died. He was survived by wife Pasto Devi and three daughters – Murti, Bala and Laxmi. The family got a compensation of 24 lakh from HSVP in different installments,” he said.

In 2014, the suspects with the help of revenue officials illegally replaced the name of Mauji Lal with his wife Pasto Devi and her three daughters. The police said Ajay Chaudhary then appeared before the Punjab and Haryana High Court as Ajay Thakran, impersonating the non-existent grandson of Mauji, and managed to release a portion of the land in June 2014 through a release deed. The deed was then allegedly executed by a woman impersonating Mauji’s daughter, Laxmi. The alleged impersonator then transferred the land in the name of Ajay Chaudhary.

Akil said Chaudhary transferred 29 lakh out of 2 crore to the account of Rohit Thakran, the suspected mastermind of the case.

Dharamvir Singh, deputy superintendent of police (state crime), said that Murti Devi, the daughter of the deceased, in her statement said that she along with her two sisters, Laxmi Devi and Bala Devi, had taken compensation for their father’s land in Islampur village. “They had not signed any release deed in favour of anyone. They came to know that Ajay Chaudhary with the help of an impersonator had transferred the land in her name. The signature and the photograph on the registry belonged to someone else,” he said.

On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered at Sadar police station under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 471 (forged document) and 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Singh said mastermind Thakran has been involved in other cases including liquor smuggling. His accomplice Ajay Chaudhary has been allegedly involved in shooting and murder of a Rajasthan Police constable in 2006. Further probe in the case is underway. Estate officer-2 of HSVP (Gurugram) Vivek Kalia said, “They had given the copy of all relevant documents to police for their investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

65-year-old woman found murdered in Sohna

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered in her house in Sohna on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three, including two advocates, held for land fraud

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Haryana crime police has arrested three persons, including two advocates, for fraudulently selling two acres of land in village Islampur in Sector 38, acquired by Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in the district, to a private company, thereby causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state exchequer, said the police on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The health worker, Rajwanti, was a resident of Krishna Colony.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The health worker, Rajwanti, was a resident of Krishna Colony.(HT Archives. Representative image)
gurugram news

Gurugram health worker who got jab dies, vaccine link not established

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:02 AM IST
The district health department officials said that preliminary findings showed that the death might be unrelated to vaccination as the woman had shown no adverse reaction to the vaccine in the last five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccination coverage reaches 91%

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The district recorded the highest turnout for Covid-19 vaccination on Friday, with almost 91% coverage of the targeted healthcare workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt to build low-cost apartments for slum dwellers

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Haryana government has decided to build low-cost flats for those living in slum clusters in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Health worker who took Covishield shot dies of heart attack, officials wait for confirmatory report

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A 56-year-old health worker at Bhangrola primary health centre, who had received a Covid-19 vaccine shot on January 16, died due to cardiac arrest on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal mobile towers to face action, four towers sealed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Illegal mobile towers installed in private residential colonies and group housing projects are likely to be sealed in the coming days as the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning has decided to conduct a crackdown against such towers from next week onwards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cold wave likely to make a return to the city, says MeT dept

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The city woke up to a relatively warmer morning on Friday, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four members of a gang held for 20 robbery, snatching cases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Four members of a gang — allegedly involved in over 20 cases of robberies, snatching, and giving lift and looting cases in the city — have been arrested, the police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First time in eight months, Gurugram has fewer than 10 Covid patients on life support

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The occupancy rate of reserved hospital beds (and ventilators) has also fallen to its lowest in eight months in Gurugram, health department officials confirmed on Friday, as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases continue to dwindle
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Temperature to rise till next week under influence of western disturbance

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The city woke up to cold and foggy conditions on Thursday morning, when the minimum temperature settled at 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal shops on green belts along Golf Course Ext Road demolished

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
In a drive to demolish encroachments and illegal establishments on green belts, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday demolished 35 shops on green belts along the Golf Course Extension Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana govt revises scheduled rates for construction items

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Almost three decades after the last revision of Haryana Schedule of Rates (HSR) — the prices paid by the government to contractors for purchasing raw material —the state government on Wednesday announced that a revised list of rates shall be effective from March1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Six members of Tota Gang arrested from Dwarka Expressway

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The police arrested six men of a gang wanted for a slew of crimes, ranging from illegal water business in newer sectors to extortion, robbery, look, kidnapping and murder, from the Dwarka Expressway on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Lab results for suspected bird flu samples may take another week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Laboratory reports of two wild bird carcasses — a crow and an egret — which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to be tested for bird flu, are likely to take another week to arrive, said officials in the district animal husbandry department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP