Three MCG enforcement officials under lens due to inaction over 55 illegal constructions

Three officials of the enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are facing an inquiry over their failure to seal or demolish at least 55 illegal structures in parts of Old Gurugram, despite being alerted about the same by residents as well as senior MCG officials.

According to MCG officials, a subdivisional officer (SDO) and two junior engineers (JEs) issued notices to the owners of illegal structures in Palam Vihar, Old DLF Colony, New Railway Road, Rajendra Park and New Colony about a year after they were alerted but during a delay in issuing notices, construction of most of the structures was fully completed.

“The MCG received many complaints from residents against illegal construction in parts of old Gurugram, and the same was conveyed to the three officials. Upon inspecting, it was discovered that no action had been taken against at least 55 structures. Further, an inquiry revealed that by the time they issued notices to building owners, the buildings had either been constructed or were nearing completion, indicating possible collusion. The matter is being investigated,” Sanjiv Singla, joint commissioner, MCG, said.

Singla said that show-cause notices have been issued to the officials concerned to explain their version of events.

“A few MCG officials and I will be conducting a survey in these areas to ascertain the exact cause behind inaction and verify if there are more such illegal structures where action was evaded,” Singla said.

Singla said that the three officials have to submit their answers by the end of this week and if their version of the matter is found to be dissatisfactory, further action would be taken against them as per the law, including the possibility of a vigilance wing probe.

A senior official said that they have also received verbal complaints from residents against the three officials.