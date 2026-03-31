Toll rates hiked on key Gurugram highways from April 1

The National Highways Authority of India has revised toll rates across key highways in Gurugram, including the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, Dwarka expressway and Sohna Highway, with the new charges set to take effect from midnight of March 31, officials said. Revised toll structure applies across cars, commercial vehicles, buses and heavy machinery. (HT Archive)

NHAI officials said the hike is part of an annual revision linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). “The toll fees revision is an annual exercise, and the change is linked with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The fee hike will be applicable from April 1,” said a senior NHAI official, asking not to be named.

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, fees for cars, jeeps and vans have increased from ₹80 to ₹100 per trip, while return trips will cost ₹150. A monthly pass for 50 single trips is priced at ₹3,320 and ₹350 for personal vehicles registered within 20 km. Commercial vehicles registered within the district will pay ₹50 per trip, while trucks and buses will be charged ₹335 per trip or ₹11,240 for a 50-trip monthly pass. The plaza sees around two lakh vehicles daily, with nearly 70,000 paying a toll.

At the Bijwasan toll plaza on the Dwarka expressway, the car toll has been raised from ₹220 to ₹225 per trip, with return charges increasing from ₹330 to ₹340. Monthly passes for cars have been revised from ₹340 to ₹350, while a 50-trip pass will cost ₹7,550, up from ₹7,360. Local residents within 20 km can avail themselves of a ₹350 monthly pass. Commercial vehicles registered within the district will pay ₹114 per trip. Trucks and buses will be charged ₹765 per trip and ₹1,160 for return journeys, while those registered within the district will pay ₹385 per trip.

Officials said tolling on the Dwarka expressway began in November last year, with around one lakh vehicles using the route daily. Traffic has increased following its connectivity to Urban Extension Road 2 (UER2).

On the Sohna highway at the Ghamdoj toll plaza, cars, jeeps and vans will pay ₹130 per trip or ₹195 for return journeys within 24 hours. Light commercial vehicles will be charged ₹210 per trip, buses and trucks ₹440, heavy machinery ₹690, and oversized vehicles ₹845 per trip.