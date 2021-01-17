IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Top cop directs SHOs to look out for illegal call centres
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Top cop directs SHOs to look out for illegal call centres

The police commissioner on Sunday directed station house officers (SHOs) to watch out for illegal call centres and warned of strict action if any such centres are found running in areas under their respective jurisdictions
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST

The police commissioner on Sunday directed station house officers (SHOs) to watch out for illegal call centres and warned of strict action if any such centres are found running in areas under their respective jurisdictions.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that it is not that difficult for an officer to find out illegal activities running in his area. “We have been focusing on curbing street crime. Fraud cases have been on the rise for the last few months. These illegal call centres are operational at night and are mostly operational from commercial spaces or residential areas. The police station concerned will have to be alert and keep a track on the movement of people at night,” he said.

Rao said most of the call centres provide pick and drop facility to their employees and give short breaks at night. “The employees move out during breaks and can easily be spotted near tea vendors and cigarette shops. This exercise needs ground working and activating sources in the areas,” he said.

Rao has also directed that assistant commissioner of police concerned, who are the nodal officers to keep track of illegal call centres, and other senior officials be informed about activities of any illegal call centres. “Such Illegal activities have reduced in the city since we have started raiding these operations and have arrested over 100 suspects in the last one year. The only challenge we are facing is getting victims on the record. We are working towards finding a way and have involved embassies in this regard,” he said.

The police said that Udyog Vihar, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road and residential areas near Sector 56 are on their radar.

The chief minister’s flying squad has busted six call centres and has recently conducting mapping of the areas from where illegal call centres were operating across the city. The officials involved in the raid said fake call centres have mushroomed in the city over the last six years and people have minted money by duping citizens of foreign countries, mostly the US and the UK.

Most of the suspects involved in running these call centres are repeat offenders and have been arrested multiple times, said officials. Most of them know one other, but not one of them has been convicted, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for snatching 97K from a trader

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The city police on Sunday booked three men for allegedly snatching 97,400 from a 25-year-old trader who was returning to Nuh from a Delhi market
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from Karnataka, Maharashtra join protestors at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Groups of farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP prepares layout plan for transport hub in Sector 33

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
After a delay of almost two decades in setting up a transport nagar (hub) for parking and operation of commercial vehicles in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally prepared the revised layout plan for setting up this facility in Sector 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Additional charges give MCG chance to avoid missteps in Manesar

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
As many as 22 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been given additional charges in the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), which provides them with a chance to avoid missteps and issues of the MCG
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Security guard duped of 80K on pretext of getting a job

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A 40-year-old man was duped of 80,000 by an unidentified person under the pretext of getting him a job in Dubai as a security guard in a multinational company, said the police on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three held for murder of husband of Sohna sarpanch reveal names of those on hit list

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A day after three wanted criminals were arrested for allegedly shooting dead the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village in Sohna, on July 15, 2020, the police said the suspects have revealed the identities of four people whom they had planned to kill this week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Civic group writes to HSPCB over gaps in air quality data

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
A city-based civil society group has written to the chairperson of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), drawing attention to gaps in official air quality data from Gurugram
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to set up state’s first dog sterilisation centre

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to set up Haryana’s first dog sterilisation centre at Begumpur Khatola, said officials on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram: Minimum temperature at 5.7°C, shallow fog to prevail

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The city recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination to pick up steam in Gurugram

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
Nearly 4,800 front-line healthcare workers are expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district on Monday, health department officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Top cop directs SHOs to look out for illegal call centres

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The police commissioner on Sunday directed station house officers (SHOs) to watch out for illegal call centres and warned of strict action if any such centres are found running in areas under their respective jurisdictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three held for murder of husband of sarpanch

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The police arrested three suspected criminals, who had allegedly shot dead a 37-year-old man, who was the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village, in Sohna on July 15, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Some health workers reluctant of getting vaccines, claim pressure from superiors

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Even as most healthcare workers were elated following inoculations on Saturday, some of them struck a slightly discordant note, with a section refusing to take the jabs and others claiming pressure from superiors to undergo vaccinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches hamper functioning of Co-WIN application

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Technical glitches somewhat hampered the functioning of Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) — an application developed by the Central government to monitor and track inoculation — on the first day of the nationwide mass vaccination programme in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad housekeeping staffer becomes the first recipient of Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Radha Chaudhary, a housekeeping staff member of Wazirabad urban primary health centre (UPHC), became the first recipient of the Covishield vaccine in Gurugram on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP