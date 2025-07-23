‘Toxic leachate released in Aravallis’: Locals rap MCG

Residents of Bandhwari village have accused the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of illegally discharging untreated leachate—a toxic liquid byproduct of waste decomposition—directly into the Aravalli forest through a concealed underground pipeline network. The alleged discharge, villagers claim, has endangered public health, contaminated groundwater, and threatened local wildlife. The black sludge from a network pipeline leads into a culvert before ultimately leading to the Aravallis, locals said. (HT Photo)

“This is an environmental disaster in the making,” said Harbir Harsana, a Bandhwari resident and environmentalist. “The leachate is flowing straight into the forest and seeping into our water sources. It smells foul, poses health risks, and is endangering animals in the hills,” Harsana added.

Locals said the network of pipelines appeared overnight within the last three days, without public consultation or administrative disclosure. “This is nothing less than a criminal act. For years we’ve suffered because of the landfill. Now they’re dumping liquid poison into our forest,” said Sanjay Rawat, another Bandhwari villager. “There’s no transparency, no public hearing, and no responsibility.”

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana termed the alleged dumping an “ecological crime in progress” and pointed to the absence of any lined containment ponds or treatment facilities near the landfill. “During monsoons, black streams of leachate flow through stormwater drains and reach village boundaries. It’s a serious threat to groundwater and wildlife,” she said.

Rana also accused the MCG of encroaching upon forest land, in violation of a 1992 Supreme Court notification that bars non-forest use without due clearance. She further alleged administrative inaction against private vendors tasked with managing the landfill, suggesting a deeper failure in oversight.

Forest officials acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. “We have asked the MCG to remove these pipelines immediately,” said Subhash Yadav, conservator of forests (South Haryana). “Discharging untreated leachate in a forest area is not permissible. We will send a team on Wednesday to inspect the site. If corrective action is not taken, strict legal action will follow,” he added.

In response, MCG denied any authorisation of the pipeline network. “No permission was granted to lay pipelines,” said Sandeep Sihag, executive engineer at MCG. “Contractors were instructed to lift the leachate using tractors. We have made our stance clear,” Sihag added.

The leachate mixed with rainwater had previously overflowed and reached the main Gurugram-Faridabad road, Sihag added. “To prevent a recurrence, a pipeline has been laid across MCG’s 32-acre plot to divert excess water and leachate to the nearest sewage treatment plants (STPs),” he said. The system is intended as an emergency overflow mechanism during heavy rainfall to avoid waterlogging on the arterial road.

Sihag further said that the weighbridge, currently located outside the boundary wall and disrupting traffic, will be shifted within the premises to streamline vehicle movement.

On July 18, the MCG reportedly relocated leachate and waste scattered outside the site using 10 tippers, three excavators, and two earthmoving machines. However, visual evidence of black sludge remains in parts of the forest, according to locals.

Despite MCG’s claims of investing in infrastructure upgrades—including RCC roads, weighbridges, and tanker-based leachate transport—residents remain unconvinced. “Those steps are too little, too late,” said Harsana. “The leachate is already poisoning our land and lives.”

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a permanent solution to the leachate problem will be finalised by Wednesday. “We’re working on a long-term strategy and will float a tender to hire a consultant by the end of September. Based on expert recommendations, a detailed Request for Proposal (RFP) will be prepared to ensure sustainable and effective leachate management going forward,” he said.

Despite the plans, for now, the black sludge remains visible in parts of the jungle, according to locals, who are now demanding an independent investigation by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the immediate removal of the hidden discharge system.