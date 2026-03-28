Traffic diversion on Gurugram’s Basai Road for repair work near Sector 10 hospital
MCG will divert traffic on Basai Road from March 28–30 for essential night-time repairs near Sector 10 government hospital.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will implement a three-day traffic diversion on Basai Road starting Saturday to allow essential road repairs near the Sector 10 government hospital, officials said.
The work is scheduled between March 28 and March 30, with construction activities taking place at night from 10 pm to 6 am to minimise disruption during peak daytime traffic.
MCG officials said that due to heavy traffic and the proximity of the hospital, the affected portion of the road will be partially or fully closed during the work to ensure safety and timely completion of the project.
A detailed diversion plan has been prepared to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure uninterrupted movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles to the hospital. Vehicles heading towards the Sector 10 government hospital via Basai Road will be guided through alternative routes during the construction period.
Executive engineer Pradeep Kumar has requested the Gurugram traffic police to deploy adequate personnel at key points to manage traffic effectively and minimise inconvenience to commuters.
The civic body has appealed to residents and commuters to cooperate with authorities, follow designated diversion routes, and plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays. Officials added that the temporary inconvenience will help facilitate improved road infrastructure in the area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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