Traffic police plans to cut speed limit on 28km stretch of NH-48
The Gurugram traffic police will submit a proposal for reducing the maximum speed limit of vehicles on a 28km stretch on NH-48--spanning from Sirhaul toll to NSG campus in Manesar--to the deputy commissioner in the next district road safety committee meeting, said traffic officials on Tuesday.
The stretch cuts across densely populated areas and hence, needs to be treated as a major city road with lower speed limits, said officials.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram, Ravinder Singh Tomar said just like how the Delhi traffic police reduced the speed limit on highways across the national capital in June last year, the Gurugram traffic police will recommend reducing the maximum speed limit of cars on the 28km stretch to 70 kmph and of heavy vehicles to 40 kmph. The current speed limit for cars on the highway is 90 kmph and 50 kmph for trucks. Tomar said the speed limit for motorcycles will remain at 50 kmph.
“Most of NH-48 passes through the middle of the city with densely populated areas on either side of the highway. The issue of reducing the speed limit on highways was discussed with the deputy commissioner in the previous road safety meeting. We will now submit a proposal to him in the next district road safety committee meeting for further implementation,” said Tomar adding that around 20% of the accidents on NH 48 happen due to over speeding.
The district road safety committee meetings are usually held monthly, where officials from government agencies such as the district administration, the Gurugram traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), National Highways Authority of India, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, public works department as well as road safety experts identify accident-prone stretches and come up with suggestions and recommendations to make stretches within Gurugram safer. The last such meeting was held on May 27.
Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, who heads these meetings on road safety, said he would direct NHAI officials to implement the changes in the next meeting.
“The matter of reducing speed limits on highways was discussed with traffic police in the previous DRSC meetings. Once the traffic police submits the proposal, directions will be issued to NHAI for revising the speed limits on highways and updating sign boards bearing speed limits. This will help reduce road fatalities and accidents, and overall make NH-48 a safer stretch,” said Yadav.
The 28km of NH 48 is one of the most unsafe stretches in Gurugram. As per data gathered by Gurugram Vision Zero--a road safety programme of the district administration, there are 10 blackspots falling on this stretch--- Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur, Khandsa, Kherki Daula toll plaza, IMT Manesar Chowk and Jharsa Chowk
Any 500-metre stretch, which records more than five road fatalities in a three-year period, is classified as a black spot.
“Speeding, especially on NH-48, is the primary cause of accidents and road fatalities. Reducing speed limit, along with regular enforcement, can bring down accidents by 30-40% if executed properly, and most importantly save lives,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme lead of GVZ.
“We will wait for the proposal or official directions from the Gurugram district administration and accordingly take action,” said Nirman Jambulkar, project director of NHAI.
Officials from the district administration said the date for the next meeting has not been finalised as of now.
Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, said, “The highway is not divided by any state border. Recommending speed limits for the part of the highway falling in Gurugram as the same as Delhi is the most logical step. It will ensure there is continuity in speed limits both in Delhi and Gurugram.”
-
PSEB Class 10 results: Girls bag top three positions in Ludhiana
Girls from Ludhiana outshined the boys in the Class 10 Punjab School Education Board results declared on Tuesday by bagging the top three positions in the district. Anchal Jindal, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, topped the district with 98.77% and scored 642 of 650 marks. Although Jindal and the third position holder in the state scored the same marks, Anchal has been placed fourth as per the tie-breaker formula.
-
ACB raids properties owned by Cong legislator in B’luru
The Karnataka anti-corruption bureau on Tuesday raided properties associated with former minister and Congress legislator from Chamarajpet BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru. Police officials were seen keeping guard outside Khan's palatial home near Bengaluru Cantonment and at least four other locations, including his guest house in Sadashivanagar, one of the most upscale localities in the India's IT capital.
-
RTE admissions: U.P. basic edu dept to carry out students’ verification
Uttar Pradesh basic education department will now carry out an extensive physical verification of students who got admission in recognised private schools in 75 districts across state under the Right to Education Act. In this sequence, it was important to get the verification of students actually studying in the non-aided recognised private schools under RTE Act 2009 done, Director general, school education, U. P., Vijay Kiran Anand added.
-
Ludhiana: Businessman robbed of car at gunpoint
Three miscreants robbed a businessman of The victim, Ishmeet Sidhu, 26, of Bhamian's Maruti Suzuki Swift car at gunpoint on Chandigarh Road, late on Monday night. The victim, Ishmeet Sidhu, 26, of Bhamian, is into supplying hearing aids. On being informed, the Jamalpur police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. Station house officer at Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, said that a case has been lodged against unidentified robbers and they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.
-
Industrial park near Mattewara Forest: NOCs sought for axing of 1,700 trees; Punjab govt draws flak
Another controversy has erupted involving the mega textile park being set up near the Mattewara Forest in Koom Kalan area, as the public works department (PWD) has sought a no-objection certificates from the forest and drainage departments to cut 1,697 full-grown trees and nearly 6,000 plants for the construction of a 6-km long approach road near the banks of Sutlej River.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics