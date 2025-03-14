‘Traffic, waterlogging and women’s safety are my key concerns’

Gurugram Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra.) (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Millennium City electorate has made its choice clear by electing 24 councillors from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across its 36 wards and also electing BJP loyalist Raj Rani Malhotra as the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). She beat out Congress’ Seema Pahuja by a record margin of 179,485 votes. In an exclusive interview with HT’s Leena Dhankhar, Malhotra discusses her priorities for the constantly evolving city.

Edited excerpts:

You won by a record margin. How do you feel about the victory?

It is a humbling and proud moment for me. I am grateful to the people of Gurugram and the BJP for placing their trust in me. This win is a reflection of their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. I want to assure every citizen that I will work tirelessly to resolve their issues and ensure that Gurugram reaches new heights.

What are your top priorities as mayor?

My focus is on improving civic amenities, traffic congestion, waterlogging, and women’s safety. Gurugram has grown rapidly, and with that, urban challenges have increased. We need better roads, improved waste management, and effective drainage systems. Traffic is a major issue, and I will work with the administration to introduce smart traffic solutions. Waterlogging is another key concern, and we will ensure that stormwater drains are cleaned and maintained.

What was the key to your victory?

The people of Gurugram have seen BJP’s development model and trust our leadership. The support from my party and the tireless efforts of BJP workers helped secure this victory.

Can you elaborate on how you plan to tackle the traffic problem?

Gurugram needs a long-term traffic management plan. I will work with the traffic police and urban planners to introduce smart traffic lights, better road infrastructure, and dedicated cycling and pedestrian lanes. We also need better public transportation.

Women’s safety is a growing concern. What steps will you take in this regard?

The safety of women and children is my priority. We will increase CCTV surveillance, improve streetlighting, and deploy more women police personnel in public areas. I will also push to strengthen women’s helplines and emergency response teams. Awareness campaigns and self-defence workshops for women will also be encouraged.

What is your message to the people of Gurugram?

I want to assure every resident that I will work with transparency, dedication, and integrity. My priority is to solve the issues that matter the most to people.