Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gadkari will visit city this May to review Dwarka e-way, open cloverleaf, says Gurugram MP

Gadkari will visit city this May to review Dwarka e-way, open cloverleaf, says Gurugram MP

ByAbhishek Behl
Apr 13, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect Dwarka Expressway and inaugurate the cloverleaf at Kheri?Daula in Gurugram in May. He will also review the Delhi-Jaipur highway and other road projects in the area. An elevated road between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar is also being considered. The Kherki Daula toll plaza may also be shifted. The underpasses at Pachgaon Chowk, Rathiwas Chowk and Salawas Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway are expected to start soon. The work on Manesar elevated road has not started due to non-availability of land.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to be in Gurugram this May to inspect the Dwarka Expressway, which is slated to be completed in the next three to four months, and also to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kheri Daula, said a statement issued by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Wednesday.

The transport minister is expected to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kherki Daula, to connect Southern Peripheral Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway. (ANI)
The transport minister is expected to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kherki Daula, to connect Southern Peripheral Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Rao Inderjit called on Gadkari at his residence and discussed issues regarding the Delhi-Jaipur highway, shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza and the execution of other road projects in Gurugram district.

The transport minister is expected to inaugurate the cloverleaf being constructed at Kherki Daula, to connect Southern Peripheral Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Dwarka Expressway.

Rao Inderjit said the issue of constructing an elevated road between Dhaula Kuan and Manesar was also discussed in detail, and the transport minister apprised him that a detailed project report is being prepared for the project.

“The traffic on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway has grown manifold and it is important that an elevated road be constructed to take the additional load. I was told that the DPR is being prepared for the project and it will be reviewed soon,” said Rao Inderjit.

The Gurugram MP also took up the matter of shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza with the Union minister and discussed the issue in detail. He said work on the sanctioned underpasses at Pachgaon Chowk, Rathiwas Chowk and Salawas Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway is likely to start soon.

Rao Inderjit said he was apprised during the meeting that the work on Manesar elevated road has not been started due to non availability of land, and the matter is in the process of being resolved.

He also said the work on Bilaspur flyover, which has been sanctioned, will start only after the work on the construction of flyover at Kapriwas is completed. “Due to the work on Kapriwas flyover, there is heavy congestion on this stretch and in order to avoid jams, the construction (at Bliaspur) will be taken up later,” he said.

Rao Inderjit said the decision to transfer the Delhi-Jaipur national highway up to Haryana border and sanctioning of elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was a farsighted one as it will definitely improve the condition of highways in Gurugram and put the infrastructure project on the fast track.

“The Dwarka Expressway will be inspected by transport minister next month and it is expected that the cloverleaf, which is nearing completion at Kherki Daula will also be inaugurated by him,” said Rao Inderjit, who was accompanied by Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharmbir Singh on his visit to Gadkari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

Topics
dhaula kuan dwarka expressway gurugram manesar nitin gadkari traffic + 4 more
dhaula kuan dwarka expressway gurugram manesar nitin gadkari traffic + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out