Trump realty starts second housing project in Gurugram

Expanding its luxury real estate footprint in India, the Trump Organisation, in partnership with Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers, on Tuesday announced the launch of Trump Residences Gurgaon, its second Trump-branded project in the city. (Left) Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder of Smartworld Developers & (right )Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers. (HT Photo)

Located in Sector 69 along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the ultra-luxury development is projected to generate ₹3,500 crore in sales revenue, backed by an investment of ₹1,200 crore, the companies said. Spread across 1.2 million sq ft, it will feature two 51-storey towers housing 298 residences. A sales gallery has been set up at The Oberoi, Gurugram.

The project builds on the success of Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018, which reportedly commands one of the highest premiums in the region.

Executive vice president of the project Eric Trump said, “We are incredibly excited to launch our second project in Gurgaon and even prouder to be doing it once again with our amazing partners at Tribeca, M3M and Smartworld… The Trump Organisation has tremendous confidence in Gurgaon’s future.”

Residences will offer an all-glass façade, double-height living rooms (in select units), private elevators, and floor-to-ceiling windows, with a shared rooftop offering panoramic Aravalli views. Amenities include an indoor pool, wellness centre, private dining, resident lounges, and children’s play zones.

Smartworld Developers will manage construction and customer service, while Tribeca Developers, Trump’s brand representative in India, will oversee design, marketing, and sales.

“This isn’t just a project – it’s a breathtaking testament to what happens when vision meets limitless ambition,” said Pankaj Bansal, co-founder, Smartworld.

“We’re building something people have never seen before,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder, Tribeca.

India now hosts six Trump-branded projects across four cities, the organisation said.