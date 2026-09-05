Mohali: Seeking legal guarantee on MSP, loan waiver, farmers hold march

Farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday carried out a march from Bestech Square Mall in Phase 11 to their main protest venue near the Sector 47-48 traffic light point on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. As part of the seven-day protest that began on September 1, farmers are pressing for several demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), a complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, and an increase in the sugarcane price to ₹500 per quintal. Farmers during their march on the Sector 66 stretch till Sector 47-48 traffic light point on the fourth day their protest on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Protesters will hold placards at different intersections on the Airport Road on Saturday to make people aware of their demands, said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a farmer leader.

The protesters said nearly 1,700 more tractor-trolleys and other vehicles joined their protest and the crowd swelled to 4,000 on Friday. The commuters had to take a detour from IISER Chowk to Jagatpura amid the march in accordance with the traffic police advisory.

A meeting was also held between farmer leaders and police, during which officials assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the authorities concerned. Phase 11 station house officer (SHO) Aman Baidwan said the concerns raised by the farmers would be addressed. “They complained about some issues related to electricity and water supply. The same has been addressed. We are cooperating with them,” he added.

The protesters have also been demanding guaranteed MSP procurement for crops such as basmati, maize, potatoes, pulses and vegetables.