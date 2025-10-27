Trust accuses MCG of illegal waste dumping, burning inside Aravalli forest

A city-based private environmental upliftment trust has accused the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) of allowing illegal dumping and open burning of untreated waste from the Bandhwari landfill inside the protected Aravalli forest area, allegedly causing large-scale groundwater contamination and ecological damage.

According to the Save Aravali Trust, tonnes of waste are being secretly transported and set on fire in forest patches adjoining the Bandhwari site. Members alleged that the practice is being carried out with the tacit approval of civic officials, resulting in toxic leachate seeping into nearby water bodies and soil, polluting aquifers that supply water to surrounding villages and endangering wildlife habitats.

“This is not just an environmental crime but a grave threat to human life,” said Kailash Bidhuri, a member of the trust. “The MCG has turned a blind eye to continuous dumping and burning of hazardous waste inside the forest. Despite several complaints and photographic evidence, no meaningful action has been taken. We will now bring this truth before the public and media to ensure accountability.”

In a formal complaint to the Gurugram police commissioner, the Trust has demanded criminal action against MCG officials allegedly responsible for the dumping and environmental violations. It also accused contractors at the Bandhwari waste site of operating without adequate environmental safeguards.

“Every time authorities promise checks, the violations resume quietly after a few weeks,” said Jitender, another Trust member. “Streams of contaminated leachate continue to flow through Aravalli slopes and into nearby ponds.”

When contacted, senior MCG officials said the civic body has taken note of the allegations. “We will look into the matter and resolve the issue at the earliest,” Ravinder Yadav, joint commissioner, MCG. “We have already started implementing pollution control measures. A ₹2-crore project for a boundary wall, stormwater drain, and view cutters along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road was initiated on July 14 to reduce visual and environmental impact. We will send a team to Bandhwari on Monday morning for the inspection,” he added.

Officials said “view cutters” are currently being installed and waste management systems at Bandhwari are under review. The Trust dismissed the assurances as inadequate. “We are not asking for walls or view cutters. We are asking for accountability and an end to the poisoning of our forests and water,” said Bidhuri, adding that the group will continue to document violations until a criminal probe is initiated.

Environmentalists have echoed these concerns, saying that the ongoing dumping and burning of untreated waste undermine long-standing efforts to protect the Aravalis, considered the green lung of the National Capital Region. “The range plays a vital role in recharging groundwater and preventing desertification. The release of toxins and leachate from burning waste can lead to long-term respiratory illnesses and contamination of drinking water sources,” said Jitender.

The allegations come despite multiple National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives to curb illegal dumping and strengthen monitoring at Bandhwari. Activists say that on the ground, “nothing has changed” and that civic agencies continue to flout court-mandated norms.

Satellite images and drone footage shared by activists reportedly show patches of charred earth and plumes of thick smoke rising from forested zones near the Bandhwari landfill, suggesting that the dumping and burning may have continued despite official claims of control measures.

“The visuals don’t lie — fresh burn marks and smoke trails can be seen clearly in the latest footage,” said Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmentalist associated with Save Aravalli initiatives. “It’s alarming to see such blatant disregard for the ecosystem even after repeated NGT orders. These fires release toxic gases and spread leachate deeper into the soil, undoing years of conservation work in the Aravalis.”

Environmental experts said that the footage provides crucial evidence for authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the landfill’s operations and the alleged lapses in waste management oversight.