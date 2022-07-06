Two arrested for misbehaving with female head constable inside police station
Two people were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman head constable inside a police station in Gurugram where they had come to lodge a complaint for theft of a scooter, said police on Tuesday.
Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman constable was on duty and working on a case.
Police said one of the two men, identified as Abhishek Mishra (40), tried to pressurise the head constable to immediately register an FIR in connection with the theft of his scooter alleging that it was stolen by Shubham (30) (identified by first name), the other man arrested in the case and whom Mishra had brought to the police station with him.
In the FIR, the head constable alleged that when Mishra asked her to register an FIR, Shubham immediately spoke in his defence stating that he had taken the two-wheeler on rent from Mishra two months ago and even returned it. He still had to pay some part of the rent to Mishra.
Sensing the reason behind their dispute, the head constable asked Mishra to submit a written complaint first. However, Mishra sat down on the chair in front of her and hurled abuses, said police.
When the head constable warned him to stop, Mishra continued using expletives and even pushed her before leaving her room. Police said Mishra threatened the head constable while asking her to immediately register a case against Shubham, after which he sat at the reception with his laptop to send emails to senior police officers to complain about the head constable.
Based on the complaint of the head constable, an FIR was registered against both Mishra and Shubham under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will be thereby outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the police station, where the woman constable is posted, falling under the jurisdiction of east zone on Sunday night
Investigators said Mishra runs a business of renting motorcycles and scooters in Noida He had not provided his address and personal details to police at the time of registering his complaint.
The station house officer of the concerned police station said further investigation is underway. “We are trying to find out if Mishra has criminal antecedents, if he had actually come to register a complaint or for some other purpose,” said the SHO.
While Mishra was produced in court on Monday, which remanded him in judicial custody, Shubham was granted bail from the police station.
-
76 traffic junctions in Noida under ITMS surveillance
Be ready to face action if you jump the red light as the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators. Officials said that ITMS has enabled traffic police to issue e-challans if traffic rules are violated. In the last one month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, sources said.
-
Detailed plan on Central Vista Metro loop corridor to be finalized this month
New Delhi: A detailed plan to build a 3km Metro loop corridor that will connect government offices being built along the Rajpath as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will be finalized by the end of this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said. The loop corridor, which will begin and end at the Central Secretariat Metro station and have four stations, is expected to be completed by XXX time.
-
892 convicts released on parole during Covid didn’t return to jail yet
Mumbai As many as 892 prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences and were allowed to go home on Covid emergency parole during the pandemic have not returned to the jails. This has prompted the state prison department to register fresh offences against these prisoners who have gone off the police radar. So far, the prison department has registered 86 FIRs against such absconding criminals and police are hunting them.
-
DTCP seals 60 flats for violation of building norms
In a major drive against flats being constructed by developers in violation of the approved building plans, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed around 60 dwelling units (flats). District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said a survey was conducted on Monday, where in the plots, where constructions have been undertaken in complete violation of rules, were identified.
-
‘Orange’ alert out for Thursday, brace for moderate rainfall, says IMD
Rain eluded most parts of Delhi on Tuesday, making for another hot and humid day across the city. Some relief is likely in store on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said, when the city may receive moderate rainfall that will help cool down the temperatures a bit. IMD scientist RK Jenamani said while light rainfall is expected until the weekend, moderate rainfall is expected on Thursday. No other stations in Delhi received any rain.
