Two assault man for objecting to wrong side driving in Gurugram Sector 37

Two men assaulted a man after he objected to them driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram Sector 37, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspects are on the run. Police said they will arrest the suspects soon. (Representational image)

The incident took place at 10.30am on Wednesday on the Kargil Shaheed Sukhbir Singh Yadav Marg near the traffic police booth.

Rakesh Kumar, 28, a Rewari resident, was driving towards Hero Honda Chowk in his WagonR car when a Swift Dzire coming from the opposite direction on his carriageway blocked traffic. Several commuters objected but the car’s driver and passengers ignored them.

Kumar had no space to pass as the Dzire was blocking the path so he objected to its driver. An argument broke out and two people came out of the car, dragged Kumar out of his car and assaulted him, police said.

“One of the suspects also smashed the windshield of Kumar’s car. When he tried to use his phone to call for help, the two snatched and broke it. Other commuters at the spot rescued Kumar after which the two suspects stepped back in their car and drove away,” he said.

Commuters took Kumar to a nearby hospital for treating his bruises and cuts after which he approached police.

“The suspects have been identified as residents of Basai village who probably entered the wrong lane to take a short cut. We will arrest them soon,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police station.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the two suspects at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday night under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (common intention), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.