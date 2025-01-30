Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two assault man for objecting to wrong side driving in Gurugram Sector 37

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 30, 2025 10:39 PM IST

The incident took place at 10.30am on Wednesday on the Kargil Shaheed Sukhbir Singh Yadav Marg near the traffic police booth

Two men assaulted a man after he objected to them driving on the wrong side of the road in Gurugram Sector 37, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspects are on the run.

Police said they will arrest the suspects soon. (Representational image)
Police said they will arrest the suspects soon. (Representational image)

The incident took place at 10.30am on Wednesday on the Kargil Shaheed Sukhbir Singh Yadav Marg near the traffic police booth.

Rakesh Kumar, 28, a Rewari resident, was driving towards Hero Honda Chowk in his WagonR car when a Swift Dzire coming from the opposite direction on his carriageway blocked traffic. Several commuters objected but the car’s driver and passengers ignored them.

Kumar had no space to pass as the Dzire was blocking the path so he objected to its driver. An argument broke out and two people came out of the car, dragged Kumar out of his car and assaulted him, police said.

“One of the suspects also smashed the windshield of Kumar’s car. When he tried to use his phone to call for help, the two snatched and broke it. Other commuters at the spot rescued Kumar after which the two suspects stepped back in their car and drove away,” he said.

Commuters took Kumar to a nearby hospital for treating his bruises and cuts after which he approached police.

“The suspects have been identified as residents of Basai village who probably entered the wrong lane to take a short cut. We will arrest them soon,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police station.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the two suspects at Sector 10 police station on Wednesday night under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 3(5) (common intention), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On