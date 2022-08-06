Two assaulted for asking neighbours to keep their dog on leash
Gurugram: A 52-year-old man and his son were allegedly assaulted in Pataudi for asking a neighbouring family to keep their dog on leash, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Baspadamka village on July 15 but the victims approached the police on Thursday after recovering from their injuries.
According to police, Subhash Chand and his son Dinesh Kumar (32) were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons, rods and bricks by the neighbours and both received several stiches. Kumar also suffered an injury to his left eye, causing partial vision loss. He is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.
Chand alleged that the neighbour’s dog bit his younger son Yogesh Kumar (30) in February this year but they did not register a complaint at the time. “Our neighbours never keep their dog on leash. It has charged at villagers several times in the past and others have also raised their objections in this regard,” he said.
According to him, Kumar was going to drop his two daughters and son to school on July 15 when the dog charged at the children. “My son asked the neighbours to keep the dog on leash for an hour when the children leave for, or return from school,” Chand said. He alleged that the situation quickly escalated following a heated argument and the neighbours attacked Kumar with rods, sticks and sharp weapons.
“My younger son and I intervened and were also assaulted. Thankfully, Yogesh received only minor injuries,” he Said. Chand said a village-level meeting was held on July 27 regarding the incident but there was no resolution.
Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against eight people, including two women, under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Thursday night, said police.
Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said notices will be soon served to the suspects to appear before the police and join the investigation. “Necessary action would be taken after statements of victims and witnesses are recorded,” he said.
Animal expert’s quote to be added
-
Noida’s additional charge recovery plan worries allottees of Jaypee Infratech
Thousands of homebuyers of Jaypee Infratech Limited, who are already suffering due to the delay in getting the possession of their units, may now have one more reason to worry if the Noida authority pushes forth a proposal to recover the 'time extension charge' from the realtor for failing to complete the realty projects within a stipulated timeframe. On the 500 hectares of land in Noida, the realtor has developed and delivered around 12,000 units.
-
Blockchain-based platform for scribes, readers to write, read
A blockchain-based news and media platform Wortheum was formally launched on Friday at a hotel in Lucknow. “Wortheum is India's first blockchain-based news platform. Any journalist can come on the platform and write on it freely. This platform will empower journalists,” said Ashutosh Singh, founder and CEO of Wortheum on the occasion. He said that today, the platform is being listed on the Singapore-based exchange 'Coinstore' and users can now transact with Wortheum's Digital Asset.
-
Delhi HC questions mandate of ration card for financial aid under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi
The Delhi high court on Friday pulled up the authorities and questioned them about the need for a ration card to provide treatment to a 31-year-old woman, who is suffering from a rare blood disease, but is unable to avail financial assistance for her treatment under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi scheme for want of the document.
-
New cap set: Maximum four passengers can ride a shared auto from next week
Gurugram traffic police have imposed a cap on the number of passengers allowed in shared autorickshaws. Beginning August 12, a maximum of four passengers will be allowed to travel at one time in shared autos, officials informed. Traffic police on Friday asked auto unions and drivers to remove additional passenger seats next to and behind the driver.
-
That million-dollar smile can be yours, courtesy KGMU
The million-dollar smile of Bollywood stars that charms one and all will soon be available to people in Lucknow. The King George's Medical University's conservative dentistry department is planning to introduce a smile-correction facility with cosmetic and aesthetic procedures at affordable cost. Such procedures cost over Rs 10,000 per tooth and are available in select cities in the country.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics