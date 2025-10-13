Two Bambiha gang men arrested after shootout with Gurugram police

Two sharpshooters linked to Bambiha gang were arrested in a late-night operation on Umarpur village road in Sector 62 on Sunday, police said. Police recovered pistols, cartridges, and a stolen bike from the accused, both from Amritsar, after a chase and crossfire near Golf Course Extension Road. (File photo)

The operation, jointly conducted by Sector 39 and 40 Crime Branch teams, began around 2.00 am following a tip-off about the suspects planning a “major” criminal activity in the city, officials privy to matter said.

“The duo was spotted on a motorcycle by a patrolling team near Golf Course Extension road. When signalled to stop, the pillion rider opened fire at the police vehicle,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police. Turan added that the duo fired seven rounds at the cops during the exchange, injuring one police officer.

Investigators said the police cordoned off the area, ordering the duo to surrender. “However, they sped off, prompting a brief chase. The rider soon lost control of the bike and the suspects fell off. This didn’t stop them, and they started running towards the opposite directions,” Turan added.

Investigators said police fired warning shots. “Despite repeated warnings, they kept firing at the cops. During the exchange, ASI Abhilash of Sector 39 police station was hit on his bulletproof vest, while the two were shot in the legs,” Turan said, adding the suspects were apprehended thereafter.

“The two were identified as Sumit Sharma (21) and Sukhmanjeet Singh alias Ganja (19), both residents of Amritsar. They were later admitted to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A.”

An FIR was registered at Sector 65 police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for obstructing government officials from carrying out their duty by launching a deadly attack on them.

A forensics team inspected the crime scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sharma and Singh had a history of criminal activity. While Singh had been declared a fugitive by an Amritsar court in a murder case, Sharma had six cases of murder, threatening to kill, and violating the Arms Act registered against him in Punjab.

Police said two country-made pistols, two live rounds, more than 10 empty cartridges, and a stolen bike were seized.